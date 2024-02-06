Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday that it will receive $70,000 from the State of Missouri for being named one of the recipients of this year’s Developing an Educator Workforce that Expands Yearly (DEWEY) Award.
According to a news release from the university, the money will be “strategically allocated to three key initiatives aimed at addressing the growing need for qualified teachers in the region.”
“SEMO’s Educator Preparation is truly excited to receive this award,” said Buddy Alberson, SEMO’s associate dean of Educator Preparation. “The students are our No. 1 priority, and the Office of Educator Preparation will continue to strive to find ways to help educator preparation students become the best educators they can be.”
A portion of the funds will go toward supporting student teachers. One hundred and fifty student teachers will receive a $270 stipend to help “alleviate the financial burden associated with their hands-on training experience” and “ensure more candidates successfully complete their training.”
SEMO’s Pathway for Paraprofessionals program will receive support from another portion of the funds. The program aids paraprofessionals in transitioning into fully certified teaching roles, and those selected will receive a $3,500 scholarship.
The final portion of funds will go toward SEMO’s Fourth Annual Future Teacher Day event, which “serves as an important tool for inspiring the next generation of teachers and connecting them to the university’s teacher preparation programs.”
