EducationOctober 1, 2024

SEMO awarded DEWEY Award to support future educators and paraprofessionals

SEMO receives $70,000 DEWEY Award to bolster teacher training and support paraprofessionals. Funds will provide stipends for student teachers, scholarships for paraprofessionals, and support for Future Teacher Day.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University will receive $70,000 for being named a DEWEY Award recipient to support its efforts to recruit and retain future educators.
Southeast Missouri State University will receive $70,000 for being named a DEWEY Award recipient to support its efforts to recruit and retain future educators. Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday that it will receive $70,000 from the State of Missouri for being named one of the recipients of this year’s Developing an Educator Workforce that Expands Yearly (DEWEY) Award.

According to a news release from the university, the money will be “strategically allocated to three key initiatives aimed at addressing the growing need for qualified teachers in the region.”

“SEMO’s Educator Preparation is truly excited to receive this award,” said Buddy Alberson, SEMO’s associate dean of Educator Preparation. “The students are our No. 1 priority, and the Office of Educator Preparation will continue to strive to find ways to help educator preparation students become the best educators they can be.”

A portion of the funds will go toward supporting student teachers. One hundred and fifty student teachers will receive a $270 stipend to help “alleviate the financial burden associated with their hands-on training experience” and “ensure more candidates successfully complete their training.”

SEMO’s Pathway for Paraprofessionals program will receive support from another portion of the funds. The program aids paraprofessionals in transitioning into fully certified teaching roles, and those selected will receive a $3,500 scholarship.

The final portion of funds will go toward SEMO’s fourth annual Future Teacher Day event, which “serves as an important tool for inspiring the next generation of teachers and connecting them to the university’s teacher preparation programs.”

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
newsletter
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

