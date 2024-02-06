Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday that it will receive $70,000 from the State of Missouri for being named one of the recipients of this year’s Developing an Educator Workforce that Expands Yearly (DEWEY) Award.

According to a news release from the university, the money will be “strategically allocated to three key initiatives aimed at addressing the growing need for qualified teachers in the region.”

“SEMO’s Educator Preparation is truly excited to receive this award,” said Buddy Alberson, SEMO’s associate dean of Educator Preparation. “The students are our No. 1 priority, and the Office of Educator Preparation will continue to strive to find ways to help educator preparation students become the best educators they can be.”