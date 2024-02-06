SEMO announces President's Scholarship winners for 2026 academic year

Five high school seniors in Missouri were announced Tuesday, March 11, as the recipients of Southeast Missouri State University's President's Scholarship for the 2026 academic year.

Isabella Pittman of Dexter High School, Kaylee Horn of Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Samantha Taylor of Parkway Central High School in Chesterfield, Theo Rickert of Belleville West High School and Simon Lanter of Springfield High School received the award. In a news release from the university, SEMO president Carlos Vargas said the five scholar recipients "embody the Will to Do."

"They have earned success in their academics and extracurriculars, and we are excited for them to find continued success at SEMO,” Vargas said in the release.