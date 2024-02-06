Southeast Missouri State University has announced Galen Bingham as the keynote speaker for the upcoming 29th annual Michael Davis Lecture.
The annual lecture has been hosted by SEMO's Department of Mass Media in memory of Michael Davis — a journalism student who died as a result of fraternity hazing in 1994 — since 1995.
“Michael was an industrious, high-achieving blossoming media professional who enjoyed collaborating and sharing information with his peers,” Tamara Zellers Buck, chair of the Department of Media and former classmate of Davis, said in a news release from the university. “We honor Michael’s memory by bringing speakers who have the career he could have had and want to share their knowledge with our students.”
Bingham is the founder, consultant and executive coach for Kiln Global Coaching and Consulting. During his 30-plus years of experience in leadership, executive coaching and corporate strategy, Bingham has worked with recognizable brands such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft and Capital One, among others.
In addition to his success in the corporate sector, Bingham advocates for social impact and mentorship. He is the incoming chairperson of the Sisters of St. Mary Cardinal Glennon Healthcare Foundation Board of Governors and a founding partner of Power Moments, LLC.
The lecture is free and open to the public. It will occur at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Rose Theatre. For more information, visit www.semo.edu/michaeldavislecture.
