Southeast Missouri State University has announced Galen Bingham as the keynote speaker for the upcoming 29th annual Michael Davis Lecture.

The annual lecture has been hosted by SEMO's Department of Mass Media in memory of Michael Davis — a journalism student who died as a result of fraternity hazing in 1994 — since 1995.

“Michael was an industrious, high-achieving blossoming media professional who enjoyed collaborating and sharing information with his peers,” Tamara Zellers Buck, chair of the Department of Media and former classmate of Davis, said in a news release from the university. “We honor Michael’s memory by bringing speakers who have the career he could have had and want to share their knowledge with our students.”