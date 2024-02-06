All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationFebruary 21, 2025

SEMO announces Galen Bingham as keynote speaker for annual Michael Davis Lecture

Southeast Missouri State University announces Galen Bingham as the keynote speaker for the 29th annual Michael Davis Lecture, honoring a late journalism student who died as a result of fraternity hazing.

Southeast Missourian
Galen Bingham
Galen Bingham

Southeast Missouri State University has announced Galen Bingham as the keynote speaker for the upcoming 29th annual Michael Davis Lecture.

The annual lecture has been hosted by SEMO's Department of Mass Media in memory of Michael Davis — a journalism student who died as a result of fraternity hazing in 1994 — since 1995.

“Michael was an industrious, high-achieving blossoming media professional who enjoyed collaborating and sharing information with his peers,” Tamara Zellers Buck, chair of the Department of Media and former classmate of Davis, said in a news release from the university. “We honor Michael’s memory by bringing speakers who have the career he could have had and want to share their knowledge with our students.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bingham is the founder, consultant and executive coach for Kiln Global Coaching and Consulting. During his 30-plus years of experience in leadership, executive coaching and corporate strategy, Bingham has worked with recognizable brands such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft and Capital One, among others.

In addition to his success in the corporate sector, Bingham advocates for social impact and mentorship. He is the incoming chairperson of the Sisters of St. Mary Cardinal Glennon Healthcare Foundation Board of Governors and a founding partner of Power Moments, LLC.

The lecture is free and open to the public. It will occur at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Rose Theatre. For more information, visit www.semo.edu/michaeldavislecture.

Story Tags
Education
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Local News
Advertisement
Related
Local NewsFeb. 21
House committee holds hearing for John Voss' coroner standar...
EducationFeb. 21
Debbie Below leaves lasting mark on SEMO as she prepares for...
Southeast Missouri State UniversityFeb. 19
Final two home games for Redhawks WBB bring talented tilts t...
Southeast Missouri State UniversityFeb. 19
Home stretch begins as OVC-leading Redhawks MBB finishes con...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
CGPS's Brice Beck honored as Southeast Missouri's top assistant superintendent
EducationFeb. 18
CGPS's Brice Beck honored as Southeast Missouri's top assistant superintendent
Progress continues on Meadow Heights’ new FEMA structure
EducationFeb. 18
Progress continues on Meadow Heights’ new FEMA structure
Honor roll: Scott City High School
EducationFeb. 15
Honor roll: Scott City High School
Honor roll: Jackson High School first semester
EducationFeb. 15
Honor roll: Jackson High School first semester
Honor roll: Cape Girardeau Central High School first semester
EducationFeb. 15
Honor roll: Cape Girardeau Central High School first semester
Honor Roll: Thomas W. Kelly High 1st sem
EducationFeb. 15
Honor Roll: Thomas W. Kelly High 1st sem
Bobcat Spirit staff members
EducationFeb. 15
Bobcat Spirit staff members
SEMO dean's list Fall 2024
EducationFeb. 15
SEMO dean's list Fall 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy