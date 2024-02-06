SEMO aims for new fundraising record on Giving Day

Southeast Missouri State University has set another lofty goal for its annual Giving Day, scheduled for Thursday, March 20.

The University Foundation aims to raise $360,000 this year after setting a fundraising record for the second straight year in 2024 with $359,401 from 1,098 individual contributions. Donors can choose specific programs, scholarships or initiatives to provide gifts to.

“SEMO Giving Day is a powerful reminder of the generosity and dedication of the University community,” Wendell Snodgrass, vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, said in a news release. “Every gift — no matter the size — helps us create meaningful opportunities for our students and continue SEMO’s tradition of excellence.”

Throughout the day, challenges and matching gift opportunities will be held to “maximize their impact.” The Giving Day website will provide live updates on fundraising progress and showcase projects in need of support.