SEMO aims for new fundraising record on Giving Day

Southeast Missouri State University has set another lofty goal for its annual Giving Day, scheduled for Thursday, March 20.
The University Foundation aims to raise $360,000 this year after setting a fundraising record for the second straight year in 2024 with $359,401 from 1,098 individual contributions. Donors can choose specific programs, scholarships or initiatives to provide gifts to.
“SEMO Giving Day is a powerful reminder of the generosity and dedication of the University community,” Wendell Snodgrass, vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, said in a news release. “Every gift — no matter the size — helps us create meaningful opportunities for our students and continue SEMO’s tradition of excellence.”
Throughout the day, challenges and matching gift opportunities will be held to “maximize their impact.” The Giving Day website will provide live updates on fundraising progress and showcase projects in need of support.
The University Foundation and Alumni Association also will host three events Thursday, beginning with a “Grab N Go Breakfast” from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at Kem Statuary Hall in Cape Girardeau. Later, “light lunch bites” will be available from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Carson’s in Sikeston and SEMO Night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Helen Fitzgerald’s Irish Grill and Pub in St. Louis. Registration is encouraged.
“Giving Day is a chance to come together as a community and celebrate the impact we can have when we give back,” Kristen Seabaugh, the annual fund coordinator for University Advancement, said in the release. “We created these events so donors can engage with the SEMO community, connect with students and faculty and experience the difference their support makes.”
Giving Day is part of the University Foundation’s “Transforming Lives” capital campaign that has reached 86% of its $60 million goal. The campaign features four pillars — athletics, facilities, technology and academics — donors can choose to give to. Additionally, donors may give to individual projects or some “fun Giving Day exclusives” such as naming a campus squirrel for a gift of $18.73, which gives donors a certificate and a photo of their squirrel and its name.
For more information, visit www.givingday.semo.edu.
