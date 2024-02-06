All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationMarch 18, 2025

SEMO aims for new fundraising record on Giving Day

Southeast Missouri State University sets a new goal of $360,000 for its annual Giving Day on Thursday, March 20. The event will feature challenges, matching gifts and live updates to boost contributions for scholarships, programs and initiatives.

Southeast Missourian
A large Southeast Missouri State University sign is displayed on the side of a building on campus.
A large Southeast Missouri State University sign is displayed on the side of a building on campus.J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Southeast Missouri State University has set another lofty goal for its annual Giving Day, scheduled for Thursday, March 20.

The University Foundation aims to raise $360,000 this year after setting a fundraising record for the second straight year in 2024 with $359,401 from 1,098 individual contributions. Donors can choose specific programs, scholarships or initiatives to provide gifts to.

“SEMO Giving Day is a powerful reminder of the generosity and dedication of the University community,” Wendell Snodgrass, vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, said in a news release. “Every gift — no matter the size — helps us create meaningful opportunities for our students and continue SEMO’s tradition of excellence.”

Throughout the day, challenges and matching gift opportunities will be held to “maximize their impact.” The Giving Day website will provide live updates on fundraising progress and showcase projects in need of support.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The University Foundation and Alumni Association also will host three events Thursday, beginning with a “Grab N Go Breakfast” from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at Kem Statuary Hall in Cape Girardeau. Later, “light lunch bites” will be available from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Carson’s in Sikeston and SEMO Night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Helen Fitzgerald’s Irish Grill and Pub in St. Louis. Registration is encouraged.

“Giving Day is a chance to come together as a community and celebrate the impact we can have when we give back,” Kristen Seabaugh, the annual fund coordinator for University Advancement, said in the release. “We created these events so donors can engage with the SEMO community, connect with students and faculty and experience the difference their support makes.”

Giving Day is part of the University Foundation’s “Transforming Lives” capital campaign that has reached 86% of its $60 million goal. The campaign features four pillars — athletics, facilities, technology and academics — donors can choose to give to. Additionally, donors may give to individual projects or some “fun Giving Day exclusives” such as naming a campus squirrel for a gift of $18.73, which gives donors a certificate and a photo of their squirrel and its name.

For more information, visit www.givingday.semo.edu.

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Education
Local News
Advertisement
Related
EducationMar. 18
SEMO earns AAQEP accreditation for educator preparation prog...
EducationMar. 18
Cape Girardeau high school students receive Missouri Scholar...
EducationMar. 17
SEMO's upcoming Cyber Threat Awareness for Business Leaders ...
EducationMar. 15
Cape Central, Saxony Lutheran graduates showcase research at...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Open enrollment debate heats up: Local leaders voice concerns over bill after it passes in the House
EducationMar. 14
Open enrollment debate heats up: Local leaders voice concerns over bill after it passes in the House
Submitted: March events at Guardian Angel School
EducationMar. 13
Submitted: March events at Guardian Angel School
SEMO announces President's Scholarship winners for 2026 academic year
EducationMar. 13
SEMO announces President's Scholarship winners for 2026 academic year
New MAC Tech facility aims to 'create pathways to in-demand careers' for Cape Girardeau region
EducationMar. 10
New MAC Tech facility aims to 'create pathways to in-demand careers' for Cape Girardeau region
Learning brief: Applications being accepted for nursing scholarship
EducationMar. 8
Learning brief: Applications being accepted for nursing scholarship
Carpe Diem showcases the diversity of SEMO’s international community
EducationMar. 6
Carpe Diem showcases the diversity of SEMO’s international community
SEMO to demolish four campus buildings to enhance safety, aesthetics
EducationMar. 4
SEMO to demolish four campus buildings to enhance safety, aesthetics
New SEMO observatory named after benefactors Dennis and Kathy Vollink
EducationMar. 3
New SEMO observatory named after benefactors Dennis and Kathy Vollink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy