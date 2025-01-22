Saxony Lutheran High School will celebrate its 25th anniversary at its annual Blue and Gold Gala on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson.
Saxony Lutheran principal Mark Ruark said the gala is the school’s “largest single-event fundraiser”. Last year, Saxony raised approximately $100,000, which it hopes to accomplish again.
“Our goal every year is to raise at least $100,000 at the dinner auction, and that's after expenses,” Ruark said. “... It's always a great social time for the supporters of Saxony to come in and celebrate all the great things we have going on at our school.”
Since its inception in 2000, Saxony Lutheran has grown significantly. Originally housed at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, the school’s enrollment has grown from seven students to 236 and is on pace to have a record number of freshman next school year. After moving from the church in 2004 to its current location in Fruitland, the school’s campus, curriculum and athletics have also continued to expand through gifts and fundraisers such as the Blue and Gold Gala.
“We just appreciate the support over the years,” Ruark said. “Without the community support and our supporters, we would not be growing, and that's what this event is all about.”
The event will feature both a silent and live auction, a dinner catered by DC’s Catering Co. and adult beverages. Some of the live auction items include Cardinals tickets and trips to Aruba.
“It's a great community event, and it's a great event for Saxony,” Ruark said. “What we hope people will do is come in, open up their checkbooks and bid on the things that we have, and know that it's all going to benefit the students.”
Doors for the event will open at 4 p.m. Individual tickets cost $50 and may be purchased by contacting the school’s office at (573) 204-7555. Tables of eight are also available.
“Just reach out to Dawn Ozark and she'll fix you up,” Ruark said.
