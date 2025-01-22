Saxony Lutheran High School will celebrate its 25th anniversary at its annual Blue and Gold Gala on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson.

Saxony Lutheran principal Mark Ruark said the gala is the school’s “largest single-event fundraiser”. Last year, Saxony raised approximately $100,000, which it hopes to accomplish again.

“Our goal every year is to raise at least $100,000 at the dinner auction, and that's after expenses,” Ruark said. “... It's always a great social time for the supporters of Saxony to come in and celebrate all the great things we have going on at our school.”

Since its inception in 2000, Saxony Lutheran has grown significantly. Originally housed at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, the school’s enrollment has grown from seven students to 236 and is on pace to have a record number of freshman next school year. After moving from the church in 2004 to its current location in Fruitland, the school’s campus, curriculum and athletics have also continued to expand through gifts and fundraisers such as the Blue and Gold Gala.