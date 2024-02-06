Saxony Lutheran School homecoming held

Ethan Bohnert is the son of Greg and Valerie Bohnert of Perryville. Owen Buchheit is the son of Corey Buchheit and Michael-Ann Kellerman of Perryville. Johnathan Pfeiffer is the son of Brent and Susan Pfeiffer of Cape Girardeau. Jackson Wilson is the son of Aaron and Amber Wilson of Cape Girardeau .

Saxony celebrated homecoming Friday, Jan. 24. The Saxony Crusaders hosted the St. Pius X Lancers at Gerhard Birk Gymnasium. The junior varsity played at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity game. The Homecoming Court was announced between the junior varsity and varsity contests. The Alumni were recognized during the homecoming festivities.

The King and Queen will be announced during the student Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Jan. 25.