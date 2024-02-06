All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationJanuary 25, 2025

Saxony Lutheran School homecoming held

Saxony Lutheran High School announced its 2025 Homecoming Court with seniors Isabel Brown, Maggie Hillin, Camille Richey, Ashley Summers, Ethan Bohnert, Owen Buchheit, Johnathan Pfeiffer and Jackson Wilson.

From left, Owen Buchheit, Maggie Hillin, Ashley Summers, Jackson Wilson, Ethan Bohnert, Camille Richey, Isabel Brown and Johnathan Pfeiffer.
From left, Owen Buchheit, Maggie Hillin, Ashley Summers, Jackson Wilson, Ethan Bohnert, Camille Richey, Isabel Brown and Johnathan Pfeiffer.Submitted

Saxony Lutheran High School is proud to present its 2025 Homecoming Court. Candidates are seniors Isabel Brown, Maggie Hillin, Camille Richey, Ashley Summers, Ethan Bohnert, Owen Buchheit, Johnathan Pfeiffer and Jackson Wilson.

Isabel Brown is the daughter of Craig and Stephanie Brown of Perryville. Maggie Hillin is the daughter of John and Amy Hillin of Cape Girardeau. Camille Richey is the daughter of Charles and Crystal Richey of Cape Girardeau. Ashley Summers is the daughter of Richard and Kimberly Summers of Jackson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ethan Bohnert is the son of Greg and Valerie Bohnert of Perryville. Owen Buchheit is the son of Corey Buchheit and Michael-Ann Kellerman of Perryville. Johnathan Pfeiffer is the son of Brent and Susan Pfeiffer of Cape Girardeau. Jackson Wilson is the son of Aaron and Amber Wilson of Cape Girardeau .

Saxony celebrated homecoming Friday, Jan. 24. The Saxony Crusaders hosted the St. Pius X Lancers at Gerhard Birk Gymnasium. The junior varsity played at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity game. The Homecoming Court was announced between the junior varsity and varsity contests. The Alumni were recognized during the homecoming festivities.

The King and Queen will be announced during the student Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Advertisement
Related
EducationJan. 24
Cape Girardeau Public Schools secures grant to boost mental ...
EducationJan. 23
OMRON Foundation's equipment donation boosts SEMO's engineer...
EducationJan. 23
SEMO's online programs shine in U.S. News national rankings
EducationJan. 23
Free FAFSA assistance from financial aid experts available S...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dean of SEMO's Harrison College of Business and Computing dies
EducationJan. 23
Dean of SEMO's Harrison College of Business and Computing dies
Saxony Lutheran to celebrate 25th anniversary at annual Blue and Gold Gala
EducationJan. 23
Saxony Lutheran to celebrate 25th anniversary at annual Blue and Gold Gala
Jackson R-2 Foundation's Red and Black Affair embraces the speakeasy spirit
EducationJan. 18
Jackson R-2 Foundation's Red and Black Affair embraces the speakeasy spirit
Soft skills workshops empower students at Cape Central High School
EducationJan. 17
Soft skills workshops empower students at Cape Central High School
Exclusive auction items, live music set stage for Notre Dame's Winter Extravaganza
EducationJan. 15
Exclusive auction items, live music set stage for Notre Dame's Winter Extravaganza
Jackson school board approves $16 million treasury note investment for higher returns
EducationJan. 13
Jackson school board approves $16 million treasury note investment for higher returns
SEMO remains on pace to announce new president by spring
EducationJan. 13
SEMO remains on pace to announce new president by spring
Cape Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party highlights community support for education
EducationJan. 10
Cape Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party highlights community support for education
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy