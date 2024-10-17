Rotary Club education grants

The Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service provided $500 Grant funding to allow STEM programming to happen at 10 rural schools in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger and Northern Scott and Stoddard counties this school year which will allow hundreds of children to learn more about Scouting and STEM!
The Rotary Club has also taken on chartering Troop 210 in Jackson and will be helping bring a new Cub Scout Pack to Fruitland. By chartering units the club is aiding volunteers in providing life changing program for youth from 5 to 18 years old.
It's amazing what can happen when we all come together for our communities!
