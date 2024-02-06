Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about basic defense strategies for themselves and their employees. Additionally, the event will feature a presentation on cybersecurity strategies and practices from SEMO’s director of the Institute of Cybersecurity Mario Garcia and information security officer Bill Green, as well as an IBM Attack Master demonstration, which allows attendees to look behind the curtain at how cybercriminals can infiltrate systems.

“This training is designed to help business leaders and owners better understand the threats they face and how to protect their organizations,” Dan Presson, assistant vice president for economic and workforce development at SEMO, said in a news release. “We also hope to inspire interest in future cybersecurity training and connect local businesses with SEMO’s talented students and graduates in this field.”

The cost to attend the event is $25, with limited seating. To register or for more information, visit www.eventsquid.com/event/27340.