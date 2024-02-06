All sections
EducationMarch 17, 2025

SEMO's upcoming Cyber Threat Awareness for Business Leaders event offers insights into cybersecurity risks

Southeast Missouri State University is hosting a Cyber Threat Awareness event March 28, offering business leaders insights into cybersecurity risks and defense strategies at the new Stamp Cyber Command Center.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University will host its first Cyber Threat Awareness for Business Leaders event on Friday, March 28, at the Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center, located in Robert A. Dempster Hall.
Southeast Missouri State University will host its first Cyber Threat Awareness for Business Leaders event on Friday, March 28, at the Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center, located in Robert A. Dempster Hall.

Local business owners, leaders and community stakeholders are invited to Southeast Missouri State University’s first Cyber Threat Awareness for Business Leaders event Friday, March 28, at the Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center, located in Robert A. Dempster Hall on the SEMO campus.

The training event aims to raise awareness of cybersecurity risks, provide information on cyber defense and encourage community engagement with the recently opened Stamp Cyber Command Center.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about basic defense strategies for themselves and their employees. Additionally, the event will feature a presentation on cybersecurity strategies and practices from SEMO’s director of the Institute of Cybersecurity Mario Garcia and information security officer Bill Green, as well as an IBM Attack Master demonstration, which allows attendees to look behind the curtain at how cybercriminals can infiltrate systems.

“This training is designed to help business leaders and owners better understand the threats they face and how to protect their organizations,” Dan Presson, assistant vice president for economic and workforce development at SEMO, said in a news release. “We also hope to inspire interest in future cybersecurity training and connect local businesses with SEMO’s talented students and graduates in this field.”

The cost to attend the event is $25, with limited seating. To register or for more information, visit www.eventsquid.com/event/27340.

SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Education
