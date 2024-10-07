SEMO power outage disrupts classes and campus services on Monday

Southeast Missouri State University canceled all classes on all campuses on Monday due to a power outage at its Cape Girardeau campus.
Classes that began at noon or later were still expected to take place; however, the university ultimately decided to close for the day and communicated this at approximately 10:41 a.m. Offices at all campuses will also remain closed.
SEMO said it anticipates "returning to regular operations" on Tuesday, Oct. 15, but will continue to provide updates as needed.
On the main campus, the university bookstore and U.S. Bank location will be closed Monday, as well as the Student Recreation Center and Aquatic Center. The University Center will be closed until power is restored.
Dining halls on campus will also have a different schedule on Monday. Towers Landing will open for lunch at noon and operate regularly for the rest of the day, Rowdy's will be open and operating on its normal schedule and St. Vincent's Common is open and operating as usual.
Grace Cafe and Subway are both closed on Monday. Redhawk Market is closed for lunch, but the university said it will provide an update later in the day.
SEMO's Autism Center and University School for Young Children remain open as neither was affected by the outage.
Families scheduled for a 1 p.m. tour will receive a "limited campus tour" that won't show building interiors, aside from one residence hall room in Merrick Hall.
For more information, visit www.semo.edu/closings.
