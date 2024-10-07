All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EducationOctober 14, 2024

SEMO power outage disrupts classes and campus services on Monday

SEMO cancels classes and closes services due to a power outage. Some dining options remain open, but campus tours are limited. Regular operations expected to resume Tuesday.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
All classes scheduled before noon on each of Southeast Missouri State University's campuses have been canceled Monday due to a power outage.
All classes scheduled before noon on each of Southeast Missouri State University's campuses have been canceled Monday due to a power outage. Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State University canceled all classes on all campuses on Monday due to a power outage at its Cape Girardeau campus.

Classes that began at noon or later were still expected to take place; however, the university ultimately decided to close for the day and communicated this at approximately 10:41 a.m. Offices at all campuses will also remain closed.

SEMO said it anticipates "returning to regular operations" on Tuesday, Oct. 15, but will continue to provide updates as needed.

On the main campus, the university bookstore and U.S. Bank location will be closed Monday, as well as the Student Recreation Center and Aquatic Center. The University Center will be closed until power is restored.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dining halls on campus will also have a different schedule on Monday. Towers Landing will open for lunch at noon and operate regularly for the rest of the day, Rowdy's will be open and operating on its normal schedule and St. Vincent's Common is open and operating as usual.

Grace Cafe and Subway are both closed on Monday. Redhawk Market is closed for lunch, but the university said it will provide an update later in the day.

SEMO's Autism Center and University School for Young Children remain open as neither was affected by the outage.

Families scheduled for a 1 p.m. tour will receive a "limited campus tour" that won't show building interiors, aside from one residence hall room in Merrick Hall.

For more information, visit www.semo.edu/closings.

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Advertisement
Related
EducationOct. 12
TikTok was aware of risks kids and teens face on its platfor...
SEMOOct. 10
Beyond the field: SEMO QB Paxton DeLaurent gives inspiring t...
EducationOct. 8
Charles Stamp donates $1 million to SEMO for state-of-the-ar...
EducationOct. 8
Senior pride shines as Notre Dame’s Class of 2025 leads reco...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Central students excel in PSAT, earn national recognition
EducationOct. 7
Two Cape Central students excel in PSAT, earn national recognition
Freshman surge: SEMO sees largest enrollment growth since 2015
EducationOct. 7
Freshman surge: SEMO sees largest enrollment growth since 2015
Six SEMO alumni to be honored at annual awards dinner
EducationOct. 4
Six SEMO alumni to be honored at annual awards dinner
SEMO recognized for academic excellence and value in 2025 best colleges list
EducationOct. 3
SEMO recognized for academic excellence and value in 2025 best colleges list
New leaders sworn in at Cape Girardeau Central Academy's JAG ceremony
EducationOct. 2
New leaders sworn in at Cape Girardeau Central Academy's JAG ceremony
SEMO awarded DEWEY Award to support future educators and paraprofessionals
EducationOct. 1
SEMO awarded DEWEY Award to support future educators and paraprofessionals
The grace period for student loan payments is over. Here's what you need to know
EducationOct. 1
The grace period for student loan payments is over. Here's what you need to know
Cape Girardeau students take the lead in shaping school climate with new council
EducationOct. 1
Cape Girardeau students take the lead in shaping school climate with new council
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy