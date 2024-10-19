The Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center was officially dedicated Friday, Oct. 25, at Dempster Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. The event marked a significant milestone in the university's commitment to advancing cybersecurity education. University President Dr. Carlos Vargas, along with representatives from IBM, state officials, and other university dignitaries, addressed the more than 140 attendees gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The center, made possible by a $1 million donation from SEMO alumnus Charles Stamp, aims to provide students with cutting-edge training in cybersecurity. The collaboration with IBM is set to enhance the educational experience by offering real-world simulations and advanced training tools. This initiative is expected to position SEMO as a leader in cybersecurity education, serving as a national model for other universities.
