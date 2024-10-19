All sections
EducationOctober 25, 2024

Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action

SEMO unveiled the Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center, marking a new era in cybersecurity education in collaboration with IBM.

Observers look over the shoulders of the Southeast Missouri State University Cyber Defense Team as they prepare to stop a threat in a real-world simulation. The center is named after 1971 SEMO graduate Charles Stamp, who recently gifted the university $1 million toward the completion of the facility Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas addresses the crowd in the hallway outside the new Stamp Cyber Command Center, made possible by support from IBM, the state of Missouri and donor Charles Stamp. In a press release Stamp, a 1971 graduate of the university, said: “This center represents a significant step in preparing students for the challenges of today’s digital economy. I’m excited to contribute to creating a learning environment where students can build practical skills that will make them invaluable assets in the cybersecurity field.” Southeast Missourian
Dr. Bennett Boggs, commissioner of the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, addresses the crowd at the official ribbon cutting of the Stamp Cyber Command Center Oct. 25, 2024, at Southeast Missouri State University.Southeast Missourian
Officials from Southeast Missouri State University, including members of the Board of Governors and representatives from IBM, officially cut the ribbon to open the Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center.
Dr. Mario Garcia, director of Institute of Cybersecurity and professor of computer science at Southeast Missouri State University, explains the importance of cybersecurity education in a world of cyber threats.Southeast Missourian
Dr. Mario Garcia, director of Institute of Cybersecurity and professor of computer science at Southeast Missouri State University, talks about the support provided by IBM to establish the first cyber command center of its kind west of the Mississippi at Southeast Missouri State University.Southeast Missourian
Rob Koehler, IBM Cyber Campus Offering Leader, explains to the crowd the importance of gaining experience in threat mitigation -- versus simply studying it in theory. The Cyber Command Center at SEMO is at the global forefront of experiential learning for students.Southeast Missourian
IBM's Marcus Linder, the cloud range attack master, briefs the SEMO student cyber defense team before they begin countering a simulated threat.Southeast Missourian
IBM’s Missouri senior state executive Melissa Long Dolson is interviewed by a SEMO student. She told the Southeast Missourian: “The Cyber Range will help prepare the students with immersive hands-on training and simulation programs that replicate real-life attacks. This is going to empower our students to hone those capabilities and safeguard people and organizations as they move forward in their careers. This work will provide critical real-world experience for SEMO students to develop the skills so they can excel in the cybersecurity field, and it's going to help us close that cybersecurity workforce gap that we have.”Southeast Missourian
IBM's Marcus Linder, Cloud Range Attack Master, takes questions from students before the simulated attack.Southeast Missourian
Guests of the ribbon cutting watch as the SEMO Cyber Defense team prepares to take action. In front center and front right are members of the university's board of governors Lloyd Smith and Jim Limbaugh, respectively.
Udit Sharma, IBM business development leader, talks about the "dangerous shortage of cybersecurity workers in the United States."Southeast Missourian
The command center, made possible through a collaboration between SEMO and IBM Consulting, provides training that simulates real-world cyberattack scenarios. It is the first of its kind west of the Mississippi River. Southeast Missourian
SEMO Cyber Defense Team leader Sam Brucker identifies the threat scenario students will be facing in a live display.Southeast Missourian
SEMO also received a $1.9 million MoExcels grant from the State of Missouri to aid with the project. The university was recognized in 2021 through House Bill 297 as an “institution with a statewide mission in the visual and performing arts, computer science and cybersecurity.” Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University dedicated the Stamp Cyber Command Center on Oct. 25, 2024. Dr. Mario Garcia and IBM's Udit Sharma were two of the speakers for the day's ceremonies.Southeast Missourian
Student body president Lydia Pobst talks with congressional staff member Debbie Colyot in the observation room, adjacent to the command center.Southeast Missourian
Dr. Mario Garcia talks about the Stamp Command Center, which features three types of cyber consoles, an “immersive” 27-foot display wall, an observation room and dedicated servers to allow students to engage in “realistic cyber breach scenarios, test their responses to enterprise-level threats and develop stronger security protocols.” In addition to training students, the command center will be utilized for cybersecurity competitions, as well as training sessions for local businesses to help them protect data.Southeast Missourian
After nearly two hours of battling a cyber threat, student team leader Sam Brucker debriefs with the team.Southeast Missourian

The Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center was officially dedicated Friday, Oct. 25, at Dempster Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. The event marked a significant milestone in the university's commitment to advancing cybersecurity education. University President Dr. Carlos Vargas, along with representatives from IBM, state officials, and other university dignitaries, addressed the more than 140 attendees gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The center, made possible by a $1 million donation from SEMO alumnus Charles Stamp, aims to provide students with cutting-edge training in cybersecurity. The collaboration with IBM is set to enhance the educational experience by offering real-world simulations and advanced training tools. This initiative is expected to position SEMO as a leader in cybersecurity education, serving as a national model for other universities.

For more information about the ribbon cutting, click here.

