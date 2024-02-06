All sections
EducationNovember 26, 2024

Photo gallery: Jefferson Elementary students host 'Thankful Feast' for community supporters and first responders

Jefferson Elementary students held a 'Thankful Feast' to honor community supporters and first responders, showcasing their project-based learning on community service and food preparation.

Southeast Missourian
Jefferson Elementary students hosted a "Thankful Feast" on Friday, Nov. 22, at Jefferson Elementary School.
Jefferson Elementary students hosted a "Thankful Feast" on Friday, Nov. 22, at Jefferson Elementary School. Photo courtesy of Cape Girardeau Public Schools
Jefferson Elementary students hosted a "Thankful Feast" on Friday, Nov. 22, to thank community supporters and first responders for their dedication to Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

According to the district, the 'Thankful Feast' is the "culmination of a project-based learning lesson that included learning about professions that work during the holidays and the community service they provide." Students learned about food preparation, proper sanitation and serving etiquette.

The dinner was catered by the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools
