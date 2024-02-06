Jefferson Elementary students hosted a "Thankful Feast" on Friday, Nov. 22, to thank community supporters and first responders for their dedication to Cape Girardeau Public Schools.
According to the district, the 'Thankful Feast' is the "culmination of a project-based learning lesson that included learning about professions that work during the holidays and the community service they provide." Students learned about food preparation, proper sanitation and serving etiquette.
The dinner was catered by the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.
