Missouri’s House of Representatives passed a bill allowing public school students to transfer to nonresident districts for the fifth consecutive year.

House Bill 711, sponsored by District 52 Rep. Brad Pollitt, passed 88 to 69 on Wednesday, March 12, with 22 Republicans voting across the party line against the legislation. If it passes the Senate and is signed by the governor, it will allow up to 3% of a school district’s student population to transfer to any public school regardless of location. Additionally, districts are allowed to opt out of accepting students but do not have a choice regarding students transferring out. Districts are also allowed to deny students based on special education status if the district decides it can’t meet the student’s needs.

Local Reps. Barry Hovis (District 146), John Voss (District 147) and Bryant Wolfin (District 145) voted to approve the legislation, while District 148 and 144 Reps. David Dolan and Tony Harbison, respectively, voted in opposition.

Two similar bills, SB 215 and SB 70, have been introduced into the Senate and combined as a Senate Committee Substitute (SCS). Hovis said he supports HB 711 but doesn’t support the Senate’s version because of the lack of an option for districts.

“The version that’s in the House and the version in the Senate are kind of alike but there’s a couple main differences in there that makes me only support Brad Pollitt’s bill,” Hovis said. “At the moment, Brad’s bill still has the option in there that if a school district wants to opt out of open enrollment, where they do not take students and stuff along those lines. … That’s a local control issue and I’m good with it.

“I think the Senate version requires it now and, with all due respect to Sen. Curtis Trent over there, I just can’t support that provision where it makes it mandatory for open enrollment.”

District 27 Sen. Jamie Burger, along with many other state legislators, believes open enrollment is inevitable and supports “different forms and fashions of it.” While he acknowledged the concerns, Burger said he believes many of them are similar to those people currently have.

“I think the instances that you described are concerns that we have today without open enrollment; closure of smaller schools and smaller communities losing population,” Burger said. “I think our small schools in Southeast Missouri would probably gain enrollment from different venues, too, possibly. I think those are concerns whether we have open enrollment or not.”

Opponents of open enrollment are concerned that students leaving a school district could lead to school closures and consolidation, particularly in rural communities, program elimination, transportation issues, loss of community support and loss of resources.