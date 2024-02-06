Southeast Missouri State University is offering support sessions to help students and families with changes to the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application.
The sessions are personalized, one-on-one virtual appointments that connect students with "financial aid experts" who help provide resources to complete the form.
Student Financial Services operations coordinator Carly Blagg, along with specialist Anessa Scalf, are available for appointments from now through Friday, Jan. 31. Saturday, Feb. 1, is the state's priority deadline to apply for financial aid.
The FAFSA form was revised in 2023 to simplify the process for families. The form has been scaled down from 108 questions to 46, which significantly reduces the amount of time required to complete it.
“The changes make the financial aid application process more user-friendly and less time-consuming, ultimately allowing students to focus more on their education rather than navigating a lengthy form,” Matthew Kearney, director of Student Financial Services, said in a news release. “The importance of the FAFSA can’t be overstated. Even though it’s a simpler form, families may still have questions, so we want to be here to support them as they begin the process.”
The changes presented initial challenges for universities and colleges in the United States when they first were implemented in 2023, resulting in a delay in the receipt of eligibility data by financial aid offices. So far, according to the university, no unexpected issues have arisen this year.
Kearney encourages students to file the FAFSA early, as it increases their chances of receiving financial aid. Some funds are available only on a "first-come, first-served" basis.
“Regardless of the outcome in previous years, we are encouraging students to fill out the new FAFSA,” Kearney said. “We strongly encourage Missouri families to complete the FAFSA by Feb. 1. This is the state’s priority deadline and ensures students are considered for the Access Missouri Grant and other state-funded financial aid programs.”
To schedule a FAFSA Assistance Appointment or for more information, visit fafsahelp.semoadmissions.org.
