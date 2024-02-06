Southeast Missouri State University is offering support sessions to help students and families with changes to the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application.

The sessions are personalized, one-on-one virtual appointments that connect students with "financial aid experts" who help provide resources to complete the form.

Student Financial Services operations coordinator Carly Blagg, along with specialist Anessa Scalf, are available for appointments from now through Friday, Jan. 31. Saturday, Feb. 1, is the state's priority deadline to apply for financial aid.

The FAFSA form was revised in 2023 to simplify the process for families. The form has been scaled down from 108 questions to 46, which significantly reduces the amount of time required to complete it.