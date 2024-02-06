All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationDecember 18, 2024

One-on-one FAFSA support sessions available for students, families at SEMO

Southeast Missouri State University offers personalized virtual sessions to help students and families navigate the revised FAFSA application. Prospective students may book appointments with financial aid experts before the Feb. 1 priority deadline.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University's Student Financial Services department, located in Academic Hall, pictured Thursday, Dec. 12.
Southeast Missouri State University's Student Financial Services department, located in Academic Hall, pictured Thursday, Dec. 12.J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Southeast Missouri State University is offering support sessions to help students and families with changes to the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application.

The sessions are personalized, one-on-one virtual appointments that connect students with "financial aid experts" who help provide resources to complete the form.

Student Financial Services operations coordinator Carly Blagg, along with specialist Anessa Scalf, are available for appointments from now through Friday, Jan. 31. Saturday, Feb. 1, is the state's priority deadline to apply for financial aid.

The FAFSA form was revised in 2023 to simplify the process for families. The form has been scaled down from 108 questions to 46, which significantly reduces the amount of time required to complete it.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The changes make the financial aid application process more user-friendly and less time-consuming, ultimately allowing students to focus more on their education rather than navigating a lengthy form,” Matthew Kearney, director of Student Financial Services, said in a news release. “The importance of the FAFSA can’t be overstated. Even though it’s a simpler form, families may still have questions, so we want to be here to support them as they begin the process.”

The changes presented initial challenges for universities and colleges in the United States when they first were implemented in 2023, resulting in a delay in the receipt of eligibility data by financial aid offices. So far, according to the university, no unexpected issues have arisen this year.

Kearney encourages students to file the FAFSA early, as it increases their chances of receiving financial aid. Some funds are available only on a "first-come, first-served" basis.

“Regardless of the outcome in previous years, we are encouraging students to fill out the new FAFSA,” Kearney said. “We strongly encourage Missouri families to complete the FAFSA by Feb. 1. This is the state’s priority deadline and ensures students are considered for the Access Missouri Grant and other state-funded financial aid programs.”

To schedule a FAFSA Assistance Appointment or for more information, visit fafsahelp.semoadmissions.org.

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Education
Advertisement
Related
EducationDec. 17
Cape school board approves $17K purchase of lot near Cape Ce...
EducationDec. 16
Aspiring performers: Audition for SEMO's theater program thi...
EducationDec. 15
Photo gallery: SEMO Winter Commencement 2024
EducationDec. 14
Cape Central's family meals class teaches compassion through...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
How football, faith, passion shaped JHS science teacher Andy Helle's career in education
EducationDec. 14
How football, faith, passion shaped JHS science teacher Andy Helle's career in education
New leadership, proposed academic offerings highlight at SEMO Board of Governors meeting
EducationDec. 13
New leadership, proposed academic offerings highlight at SEMO Board of Governors meeting
Plan ahead: SEMO releases campus services schedule during winter break
EducationDec. 13
Plan ahead: SEMO releases campus services schedule during winter break
Submitted: A Hot Wheel kind of day
EducationDec. 13
Submitted: A Hot Wheel kind of day
Submitted: Fruit of the spirit-goodness
EducationDec. 13
Submitted: Fruit of the spirit-goodness
Community, staff unite for Cape Girardeau Public Schools' 10-year facilities overhaul
EducationDec. 11
Community, staff unite for Cape Girardeau Public Schools' 10-year facilities overhaul
Southeast Missouri State expands Educators Advantage program, adding three more school districts
EducationDec. 10
Southeast Missouri State expands Educators Advantage program, adding three more school districts
SEMO Small Business Development Center's business boot camp returns in 2025 to empower entrepreneurs
EducationDec. 10
SEMO Small Business Development Center's business boot camp returns in 2025 to empower entrepreneurs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy