"Through this partnership, we aim to further enhance the educational experiences of our students by putting a wider variety of automation tools in their hands to better prepare our graduates to meet the demands of the industry," Brad Deken, chair of SEMO's Department of Engineering and Technology, said in the release. "OMRON’s support enables us to offer a more dynamic, technology-driven education."

According to its website, OMRON Automation "is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more." OMRON Foundation Inc. was founded in 1989 and "coordinates the charitable efforts of OMRON’s U.S. offices to achieve positive social impact."