EducationJanuary 23, 2025

OMRON Foundation's equipment donation boosts SEMO's engineering education program

OMRON Foundation donates approximately $160,000 in equipment to Southeast Missouri State University, enhancing its engineering education with state-of-the-art automation tools and bridging classroom learning with industry demands.

Southeast Missourian
The Otto and Della Seabaugh Polytechnic Building houses Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Engineering and Technology at its main campus in Cape Girardeau.
The Otto and Della Seabaugh Polytechnic Building houses Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Engineering and Technology at its main campus in Cape Girardeau.J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Southeast Missouri State University's engineering education programs were recently gifted approximately $160,000 in equipment from the OMRON Foundation.

According to a news release from the university, the donation "underscores SEMO’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art resources that bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application."

"Through this partnership, we aim to further enhance the educational experiences of our students by putting a wider variety of automation tools in their hands to better prepare our graduates to meet the demands of the industry," Brad Deken, chair of SEMO's Department of Engineering and Technology, said in the release. "OMRON’s support enables us to offer a more dynamic, technology-driven education."

According to its website, OMRON Automation "is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more." OMRON Foundation Inc. was founded in 1989 and "coordinates the charitable efforts of OMRON’s U.S. offices to achieve positive social impact."

Story Tags
SEMO
Education
Southeast Missouri State University
