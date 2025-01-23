Southeast Missouri State University's engineering education programs were recently gifted approximately $160,000 in equipment from the OMRON Foundation.
According to a news release from the university, the donation "underscores SEMO’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art resources that bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application."
"Through this partnership, we aim to further enhance the educational experiences of our students by putting a wider variety of automation tools in their hands to better prepare our graduates to meet the demands of the industry," Brad Deken, chair of SEMO's Department of Engineering and Technology, said in the release. "OMRON’s support enables us to offer a more dynamic, technology-driven education."
According to its website, OMRON Automation "is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more." OMRON Foundation Inc. was founded in 1989 and "coordinates the charitable efforts of OMRON’s U.S. offices to achieve positive social impact."
