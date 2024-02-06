All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EducationNovember 12, 2024

Oak Ridge School District marks 150 years with festivities and a look back at its legacy

Oak Ridge School District celebrates 150 years with a day of festivities, honoring its rich history and legacy. Alumni and locals enjoyed events while reflecting on the district's educational journey.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Grand Marshal Helen Ford McFerron, the oldest living graduate of Oak Ridge High School during Oak Ridge’s sesquicentennial celebration Saturday, Nov. 9, in Oak Ridge.
Grand Marshal Helen Ford McFerron, the oldest living graduate of Oak Ridge High School during Oak Ridge’s sesquicentennial celebration Saturday, Nov. 9, in Oak Ridge.Courtesy Oak Ridge R-VI Schools
Participants in the Oak Ridge Sesquicentennial 5K run past Oak Ridge High School on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Participants in the Oak Ridge Sesquicentennial 5K run past Oak Ridge High School on Saturday, Nov. 9.Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge R-VI Schools
The original Oak Ridge Schoolhouse was a two-story, four-room frame house built in 1874.
The original Oak Ridge Schoolhouse was a two-story, four-room frame house built in 1874.Courtesy Oak Ridge R-VI Schools
The original gymnasium and community hall in Oak Ridge was built in 1925 from lumber from the original schoolhouse.
The original gymnasium and community hall in Oak Ridge was built in 1925 from lumber from the original schoolhouse.Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge R-VI Schools
Oak Ridge's second gymnasium broke ground on Christmas Eve of 1953 and was dedicated to the community in 1955.
Oak Ridge's second gymnasium broke ground on Christmas Eve of 1953 and was dedicated to the community in 1955.Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge R-VI Schools
The fourth, and current, Oak Ridge High School building was constructed in 1996.
The fourth, and current, Oak Ridge High School building was constructed in 1996. Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge R-VI Schools
Alamarinda "Minnie" Steele, upper left, was the first student to enroll at Oak Ridge High School in 1874.
Alamarinda "Minnie" Steele, upper left, was the first student to enroll at Oak Ridge High School in 1874.Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge R-VI Schools
The third Oak Ridge school building was built in 1932 after the second building was destroyed by a fire. This building was built in the same location of the first two, and was eventually razed in 2008.
The third Oak Ridge school building was built in 1932 after the second building was destroyed by a fire. This building was built in the same location of the first two, and was eventually razed in 2008.Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge R-VI Schools
Oak Ridge’s second school building, a two-story brick building with a basement, was completed in 1924.
Oak Ridge’s second school building, a two-story brick building with a basement, was completed in 1924.Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge R-VI Schools
Grand Marshal Helen Ford McFerron assists with a raffle during Oak Ridge's sesquicentennial celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Grand Marshal Helen Ford McFerron assists with a raffle during Oak Ridge's sesquicentennial celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9.Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge R-VI Schools
An artifact from Oak Ridge R-VI Schools' history on display at the sesquicentennial celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9.
An artifact from Oak Ridge R-VI Schools' history on display at the sesquicentennial celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9.Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge R-VI Schools

The Oak Ridge R-VI School District, recognized as one of the oldest continuously operating high school districts west of the Mississippi River, marked its 150th anniversary over the weekend.

Alumni and residents of the town gathered for a sesquicentennial celebration Saturday, Nov. 9. The all-day event featured a 5K race, cornhole tournament, school district tours, alumni dinner, live music, various raffles and an auction. Because of the threat of rain, the sesquicentennial parade was postponed until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

First-year Oak Ridge superintendent Sonia Wood — a 26-year educator who was the principal at Oak Ridge Elementary School for four years before becoming superintendent — said she was "extremely impressed with the tight-knit community and how much they support their school" when she first became employed with the district.

"(The school) is the livelihood of the community, and I'm just extremely happy and proud to be part of the celebration," she said.

Wood served on the Oak Ridge sesquicentennial committee — along with Michael Cowan, Jessica Fronabarger, Anita Hahs, Jo Ann Hahs, Rick Laurentius, Kim Scheffer, Andrew Seyer III, Lisa Seyer, Mary Seyer and Dawnelle Zoellner — which was organized last spring and began planning the celebration in May of this year.

"Through teamwork and meeting regularly, we were able to put this together,” Wood said. “It's been a lot of work, but it's been good work.”

Wood expressed her gratitude for all who attended Saturday's event and those who assisted with it.

"I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to our community, alumni, students and supporters, as well as past and present staff, for helping us celebrate our 150th anniversary," Wood said. "The sesquicentennial event held on Nov. 9 was a memorable day filled with joy, reflection and unity, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who made it possible.

"From sharing stories of our school's rich history to reconnecting with old friends and creating new memories, the event was a beautiful tribute to our past, present and future. It was an honor to see so many community members come together in celebration of the school's legacy and values."

Grand Marshal

The oldest living Oak Ridge graduate, Helen Ford McFerron, served as the Grand Marshal of the sesquicentennial celebration.

McFerron was the valedictorian of the 1944 graduating class at Oak Ridge High School. After graduating, McFerron attended Cape Business School and later worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance in Cape Girardeau.

She married Harold McFerron in 1946, and the couple moved to Festus, where they lived for 51 years and raised three children. After retirement, they returned to Cape Girardeau where McFerron still lives.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the Oak Ridge Sesquicentennial Book, which was available for $10 at the celebration, McFerron attends First Baptist of Oak Ridge — her childhood church — and, despite being 97 years old, drives herself to Sunday service each week.

History of Oak Ridge Schools

In 1873, the Missouri Legislature voted to create a Normal School, the third of its kind in Missouri, in Southeast Missouri. A bidding process was held, and Oak Ridge attempted to secure the rights to the school. Instead, Cape Girardeau received the bid for the Normal School — now Southeast Missouri State University — in 1973. New teachers were trained and children were educated in the same building.

After Cape Girardeau received the bid for the Normal School, the need for a high school in the Oak Ridge area arose. In 1874, some of the town's more prominent residents, along with those in surrounding areas, joined together to create a private high school. Residents voted for a $600 tax and a small group raised $2,000 more by subscription to erect the building.

The original schoolhouse, a two-story, four-room frame building, began holding classes Nov. 2, 1874. At the end of the first year and a half, enrollment increased to 100 students — who paid 20 cents per day in tuition — from a 20-mile radius. The first class graduated in 1878.

As the district grew, a larger building was required. In 1924, the second schoolhouse was built. The new two-story brick building had ample space, including seven classrooms, administrative offices, a library and more. The basement held the building’s furnace room, as well as a recreation area and space for agriculture and biology classes. As the original schoolhouse was being torn down, it was decided that the lumber would be donated to help build a barn-shaped community hall and gymnasium.

The second schoolhouse only existed for eight years before it was destroyed by a fire caused by a lightning bolt strike March 17, 1932. In addition to the building being destroyed, records also were burned. Elementary students finished the school year at the Methodist Church, and high school students finished their term at the gym and the Baptist parsonage.

Residents quickly voted to pass a $15,000 proposal to build another new building, which was completed later that year. The third school was built in the same location as the original two and remained there until it was razed in 2008.

Because of a state reorganization plan in the late 1940s, three school districts were proposed in Cape Girardeau, Delta and Jackson. When it came to a vote, however, Oak Ridge and surrounding small schools unanimously voted against the proposal 186 to 0. Despite this, consolidation was inevitable, and the R-VI district was formed in July 1953, consisting of rural schools in Apple Creek Valley, Arnsberg, Buckeye, Critesville, Concord, Daisy, Fulbright, Goshen, Hildebrand, Horrell, Liberty and Old Appleton.

Construction of a new gym began Dec. 24, 1953, which was occupied the next fall. Although it was in use, the building wasn’t dedicated until February 1955 because the remaining finishing work needed to be completed. In 1958, district voters approved by a 614 to 298 count, a $110,000 bond issue to build a separate elementary building that was completed in 1959.

The district continued to change throughout the years, including the addition of a new music room and industrial arts area to the high school in 1974, the purchasing of land for a parking area in 1978, the acquisition of a mobile classroom in 1979, the purchasing of land for future development in 1980, the construction of another addition to the high school in 1984 that included a new cafeteria and the completion of the district administration building in 1985.

In April 1995, residents passed a $710,000 bond issue to construct the town’s fourth high school building, which was completed in 1996 and remains in use. Another bond issue for $1.95 million passed in 2001 to fund the construction of the district’s multipurpose and middle school buildings.

Despite many of the district’s early records being lost in 1932, the 1974 centennial committee put great effort into compiling the history of Oak Ridge Schools for the 100th-anniversary celebration, which has since been passed down to the subsequent 25th-anniversary committees for additions.

Story Tags
gallery
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
EducationNov. 12
Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper shin...
EducationNov. 12
Southeast Missouri State University completes HLC assurance ...
newsletterNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on...
galleryNov. 11
Photo gallery: Chaffee High School holds Veterans Day Celebr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO's Educators Advantage program grows with new district collaborations
EducationNov. 7
SEMO's Educators Advantage program grows with new district collaborations
Perry County offers free substitute teacher certification courses
EducationNov. 4
Perry County offers free substitute teacher certification courses
Notre Dame's annual craft, collectibles event held at end of month
EducationNov. 4
Notre Dame's annual craft, collectibles event held at end of month
Cape Central embraces leadership with new Chick-fil-A partnership
EducationOct. 31
Cape Central embraces leadership with new Chick-fil-A partnership
Southeast Missouri State announces Zaki Ali as 2025 MLK Celebration Dinner keynote speaker
EducationOct. 31
Southeast Missouri State announces Zaki Ali as 2025 MLK Celebration Dinner keynote speaker
Cape Central student's puppet theater project aims to inspire young readers, fight illiteracy
EducationOct. 30
Cape Central student's puppet theater project aims to inspire young readers, fight illiteracy
Cape Girardeau Public Schools approves Marquand-Zion partnership, SEMO faculty agreement for CTC teaching role
EducationOct. 29
Cape Girardeau Public Schools approves Marquand-Zion partnership, SEMO faculty agreement for CTC teaching role
SEMO officially unveils new Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony
EducationOct. 25
SEMO officially unveils new Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy