The Oak Ridge R-VI School District, recognized as one of the oldest continuously operating high school districts west of the Mississippi River, marked its 150th anniversary over the weekend.

Alumni and residents of the town gathered for a sesquicentennial celebration Saturday, Nov. 9. The all-day event featured a 5K race, cornhole tournament, school district tours, alumni dinner, live music, various raffles and an auction. Because of the threat of rain, the sesquicentennial parade was postponed until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

First-year Oak Ridge superintendent Sonia Wood — a 26-year educator who was the principal at Oak Ridge Elementary School for four years before becoming superintendent — said she was "extremely impressed with the tight-knit community and how much they support their school" when she first became employed with the district.

"(The school) is the livelihood of the community, and I'm just extremely happy and proud to be part of the celebration," she said.

Wood served on the Oak Ridge sesquicentennial committee — along with Michael Cowan, Jessica Fronabarger, Anita Hahs, Jo Ann Hahs, Rick Laurentius, Kim Scheffer, Andrew Seyer III, Lisa Seyer, Mary Seyer and Dawnelle Zoellner — which was organized last spring and began planning the celebration in May of this year.

"Through teamwork and meeting regularly, we were able to put this together,” Wood said. “It's been a lot of work, but it's been good work.”

Wood expressed her gratitude for all who attended Saturday's event and those who assisted with it.

"I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to our community, alumni, students and supporters, as well as past and present staff, for helping us celebrate our 150th anniversary," Wood said. "The sesquicentennial event held on Nov. 9 was a memorable day filled with joy, reflection and unity, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who made it possible.

"From sharing stories of our school's rich history to reconnecting with old friends and creating new memories, the event was a beautiful tribute to our past, present and future. It was an honor to see so many community members come together in celebration of the school's legacy and values."

Grand Marshal

The oldest living Oak Ridge graduate, Helen Ford McFerron, served as the Grand Marshal of the sesquicentennial celebration.

McFerron was the valedictorian of the 1944 graduating class at Oak Ridge High School. After graduating, McFerron attended Cape Business School and later worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance in Cape Girardeau.

She married Harold McFerron in 1946, and the couple moved to Festus, where they lived for 51 years and raised three children. After retirement, they returned to Cape Girardeau where McFerron still lives.