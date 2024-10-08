Notre Dame Regional High School theater students will perform "Silver Belles" as its annual fall play.

In "Silver Belles", the residents of Silver Meadows Retirement Home face eviction after "scheming mogul" Frank Davenport announces plans to purchase the home and transform it into a luxury hotel.

Davenport's son, Nick, is sent by his father to break the news to the residents when he discovers his "old flame" Kate is the "fiercely dedicated" manager of the home. The titular "Silver Belles", a group of "wise, witty, wonderful women" who reside at Silver Meadows, attempts to guide Nick back to Kate and ultimately save the home.