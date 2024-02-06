Southeast Missouri State University set a fundraising record on its annual Giving Day, exceeding its donation goal for the third year in a row.
After securing $359,401 from 1,098 individual contributions in 2024 — surpassing a $350,000 goal — the university aimed even higher in 2025 with a $360,000 goal. $368,106 was raised Thursday, March 20, alone from 947 contributions. As of Friday afternoon, March 21, the University Foundation had received $374,570 from 970 individual gifts.
The University Foundation set a contribution goal of 1,873 donors, which Wendell Snodgrass, vice president of University advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, described as a "stretch goal". Despite falling short, the 970 donations SEMO received averaged $386.15 per gift.
"We didn't even come close to (1,873 individual contributions) last year, so we were putting that out there as an opportunity for us to stretch ourselves," Snodgrass said. "Obviously, one of the key things for us was having over 100 new donors that gave to us yesterday."
Donors contributed to specific programs, scholarships and initiatives, which were amplified through matching gift opportunities and challenges, such as a $6,000 "Men's Basketball Challenge Gift" and "George (Lange) and Joan's Double Impact Challenge," which saw the couple match every dollar donated up to $5,000.
"It speaks volumes," Kristen Seabaugh, annual fund coordinator for University Advancement, said of the funds raised. "It's one of those things where I think all of our alums know what it's like to be a student here, and what it's like to experience those things on campus. I think that they see these projects, and they want to be able to support the students that we have here, so they can have a great experience and memories on campus like they did."
Seabaugh said a big part of preparing for Giving Day is outreach through email and social media, as well as "planning the projects and how they would be exciting for donors." She also praised student workers who helped make the event a success.
"We have a great team of students that help us with processing the payments and reaching out to alumni," Seabaugh said. "All of my student gift officers that make those phone calls to the alumni and friends are such a huge part of what we do."
Giving Day 2025 is part of the university's Transforming Lives capital campaign, which has reached 86% — approximately $51.6 million — of its $60 million goal.
For more information about Giving Day 2025, donation totals and challenge information, visit www.givingday.semo.edu.
