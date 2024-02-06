Southeast Missouri State University set a fundraising record on its annual Giving Day, exceeding its donation goal for the third year in a row.

After securing $359,401 from 1,098 individual contributions in 2024 — surpassing a $350,000 goal — the university aimed even higher in 2025 with a $360,000 goal. $368,106 was raised Thursday, March 20, alone from 947 contributions. As of Friday afternoon, March 21, the University Foundation had received $374,570 from 970 individual gifts.

The University Foundation set a contribution goal of 1,873 donors, which Wendell Snodgrass, vice president of University advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, described as a "stretch goal". Despite falling short, the 970 donations SEMO received averaged $386.15 per gift.

"We didn't even come close to (1,873 individual contributions) last year, so we were putting that out there as an opportunity for us to stretch ourselves," Snodgrass said. "Obviously, one of the key things for us was having over 100 new donors that gave to us yesterday."

Donors contributed to specific programs, scholarships and initiatives, which were amplified through matching gift opportunities and challenges, such as a $6,000 "Men's Basketball Challenge Gift" and "George (Lange) and Joan's Double Impact Challenge," which saw the couple match every dollar donated up to $5,000.