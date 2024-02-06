Mineral Area College is preparing to expand access to career and technical education in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.
According to a news release from MAC, the $30 million project along the Interstate 55 corridor is designed to address workforce needs by establishing new “state-of-the-art” facilities and programs.
“This is a transformative investment in the future of our service region,” MAC president Joe Gilgour said in the release. “By expanding access to high-quality career and technical education, we can empower individuals to secure well-paying jobs and provide local businesses with the skilled workforce they need to thrive.”
Thanks to a “generous land donation” from Drury Southwest, the new MAC Tech facility in Cape Girardeau County will be built near the Fruitland exit on I-55. The facility will have “flexible classrooms” and industry-standard shop spaces.
Currently, five programs are planned: Construction Building Technology; Automotive Technology; Engineering Technology – Manufacturing; Heating, AC and Refrigeration Technology; and Electrical/Electronics Technology. The college will also collaborate with community and industry leaders to determine other program offerings.
MAC will also work closely with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, including the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, and the Jackson School District to “ensure we are providing the next steps for students.” The new programs are designed to serve as the “next step” for local CTCs and would offer a local opportunity to gain credentials or an associate degree.
The college hopes to break ground on the project in the fall.
