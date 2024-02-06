Mineral Area College is preparing to expand access to career and technical education in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.

According to a news release from MAC, the $30 million project along the Interstate 55 corridor is designed to address workforce needs by establishing new “state-of-the-art” facilities and programs.

“This is a transformative investment in the future of our service region,” MAC president Joe Gilgour said in the release. “By expanding access to high-quality career and technical education, we can empower individuals to secure well-paying jobs and provide local businesses with the skilled workforce they need to thrive.”