March 7, 2025

New MAC Tech facility promises to 'create pathways to in-demand careers' for Cape Girardeau region

Mineral Area College plans new facility in Cape Girardeau County to expand career and technical education, addressing workforce needs with flexible classrooms and industry-standard programs in various technologies.

Southeast Missourian
A rendering for a proposed new MAC Tech facility in Cape Girardeau County, near the Fruitland exit on Interstate 55.
A rendering for a proposed new MAC Tech facility in Cape Girardeau County, near the Fruitland exit on Interstate 55.Courtesy of Mineral Area College
Mineral Area College president Joe Gilgour, right, meets with U.S. Rep. Jason Smith in Washington, D.C., to discuss plans to expand career and technical education options along the Interstate 55 corridor.
Mineral Area College president Joe Gilgour, right, meets with U.S. Rep. Jason Smith in Washington, D.C., to discuss plans to expand career and technical education options along the Interstate 55 corridor.Courtesy of Mineral Area College

Mineral Area College is preparing to expand access to career and technical education in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.

According to a news release from MAC, the $30 million project along the Interstate 55 corridor is designed to address workforce needs by establishing new “state-of-the-art” facilities and programs.

“This is a transformative investment in the future of our service region,” MAC president Joe Gilgour said in the release. “By expanding access to high-quality career and technical education, we can empower individuals to secure well-paying jobs and provide local businesses with the skilled workforce they need to thrive.”

Thanks to a “generous land donation” from Drury Southwest, the new MAC Tech facility in Cape Girardeau County will be built near the Fruitland exit on I-55. The facility will have “flexible classrooms” and industry-standard shop spaces.

Currently, five programs are planned: Construction Building Technology; Automotive Technology; Engineering Technology – Manufacturing; Heating, AC and Refrigeration Technology; and Electrical/Electronics Technology. The college will also collaborate with community and industry leaders to determine other program offerings.

MAC will also work closely with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, including the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, and the Jackson School District to “ensure we are providing the next steps for students.” The new programs are designed to serve as the “next step” for local CTCs and would offer a local opportunity to gain credentials or an associate degree.

The college hopes to break ground on the project in the fall.

