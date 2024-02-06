George Tilles Jr. Memorial Park in Oran will receive a bit of a facelift thanks to Oran High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter.

The chapter recently began a student-led project rejuvenating the youth baseball fields at the park. The project will include replacing the dugouts for both fields, replacing the fenced backstops with brick and netting, adding small storage sheds and resurfacing the fields.

Chapter sponsor and OHS agriculture education teacher Chris Asmus said the group has been looking for a service project to do for the "last few years" but lacked resources. Asmus credited Oran principal Brent Trankler for his help securing a $10,000 grant from Harbor Freight to go toward the project.

"This year we had a new principal come in, and we're very fortunate that he came in," Asmus said. "He is a past winner of a Harbor Freight grant that he won down in Sikeston, and he was kind of the lead on this. Since he was a winner of that, we were able to package that together with ... a community improvement grant where it's up to $10,000, and we were a winner of that as well."

Trankler explained that the application process was part of the project and involved the students by having them plan a project and create a budget.

"We've got materials listed out," Trankler said. "We've got an itemized budget that supports the project."