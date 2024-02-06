Tristan Leggett has had an interest in operating heavy equipment since childhood.

Leggett said he doesn't come from a farming family but spent time growing up at his grandfather's "hobby farm". He began driving a tractor there at 8 years old and began mowing and disking the field on his own the next year.

"It immediately clicked," Leggette said. "By the next summer, he had me out mowing, disking on my own as a 9-year-old."

Leggett's interest in operating heavy equipment solidified when, at 13, he got his first taste of excavating. His family was building a new house when Jahn Excavation in Jackson was contracted to do dirt work on the family's property. Leggett said he picked the brains of some crew members and ultimately took a day off of school to try and help with his family's "little tractor."

Instead of running the tractor, he was put in a dozer, where he spent most of the day. After work was finished for the evening, Leggett received an unexpected offer.

"At the end of that day, Scott (Jahn) offered me, as a 13-year-old, he said, 'When you turn 16, come talk to me and you'll have a job,'" Leggett said. "After that day, I knew that heavy equipment was my thing. It was always something I was really interested in from very young age, but after that day, I knew that's what I wanted to do."