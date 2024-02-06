All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationFebruary 12, 2025

National FFA Week: Childhood passion led Tristan Leggett to a future in heavy equipment operation

Tristan Leggett, a senior FFA officer at Saxony Lutheran High School, is pursuing a passion for heavy equipment operation sparked in childhood. With plans to study at State Technical College of Missouri, he aims for a future in excavation.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Saxony Lutheran High School senior Tristan Leggett sits in the cab of a tractor at Jahn Excavating in Jackson.
Saxony Lutheran High School senior Tristan Leggett sits in the cab of a tractor at Jahn Excavating in Jackson. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Saxony Lutheran High School senior Tristan Leggett stands next to a tractor he operates at Jahn Excavating in Jackson.
Saxony Lutheran High School senior Tristan Leggett stands next to a tractor he operates at Jahn Excavating in Jackson. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Saxony Lutheran High School senior Tristan Leggett operates a dozer at Jahn Excavating in Jackson.
Saxony Lutheran High School senior Tristan Leggett operates a dozer at Jahn Excavating in Jackson. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Saxony Lutheran High School senior Tristan Leggett stands next to a dozer he operates at Jahn Excavating in Jackson.
Saxony Lutheran High School senior Tristan Leggett stands next to a dozer he operates at Jahn Excavating in Jackson. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Tristan Leggett has had an interest in operating heavy equipment since childhood.

Leggett said he doesn't come from a farming family but spent time growing up at his grandfather's "hobby farm". He began driving a tractor there at 8 years old and began mowing and disking the field on his own the next year.

"It immediately clicked," Leggette said. "By the next summer, he had me out mowing, disking on my own as a 9-year-old."

Leggett's interest in operating heavy equipment solidified when, at 13, he got his first taste of excavating. His family was building a new house when Jahn Excavation in Jackson was contracted to do dirt work on the family's property. Leggett said he picked the brains of some crew members and ultimately took a day off of school to try and help with his family's "little tractor."

Instead of running the tractor, he was put in a dozer, where he spent most of the day. After work was finished for the evening, Leggett received an unexpected offer.

"At the end of that day, Scott (Jahn) offered me, as a 13-year-old, he said, 'When you turn 16, come talk to me and you'll have a job,'" Leggett said. "After that day, I knew that heavy equipment was my thing. It was always something I was really interested in from very young age, but after that day, I knew that's what I wanted to do."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Taking Jahn up on his offer, Leggett began working with Jahn Excavating in 2022, assisting with projects like clearing woods, grading land and digging ponds.

As an 18-year-old senior at Saxony Lutheran High School, Leggett serves as the vice president for the school's Future Farmers of America chapter and continues to work for Jahn as part of his supervised agricultural experience (SAE). Saxony agriculture education teacher and FFA adviser Keith Koenig praised Leggett, saying he is one of his "top students."

"He does a great job getting his work done on time and meeting deadlines," Koenig said. He does great work, and I know he really enjoys his SAE stuff, so that's why he's a great example of what a good ag student is."

Koenig said Leggett will also be receiving his State FFA Degree this year, a rare distinction earned by less than 2% of FFA members.

With graduation approaching, Leggett's next step will be attending the State Technical College of Missouri for its two-year heavy equipment operation and management program. After completing State Tech's program, he plans to return to Jackson and work for Jahn until his next opportunity.

"I'll graduate from there in May of '27 and I'm hopefully going to come back and work here for at least a little bit," Leggett said. "Maybe, eventually, I'll go out and start my own business. We'll just see, that's all up in the air."

Story Tags
Education
gallery
Advertisement
Related
EducationFeb. 12
National FFA Week: Notre Dame High School embraces agricultu...
EducationFeb. 12
National FFA Week: Student-driven project breathes new life ...
EducationFeb. 12
National FFA Week: Oak Ridge: Students learn leadership skil...
EducationFeb. 12
Honoring service and impact: The Ruopps' journey from SEMO a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Connect with top employers at SEMO's annual career expo
EducationFeb. 12
Connect with top employers at SEMO's annual career expo
National FFA Week: Meadow Heights: Events planned for FFA week at Meadow Heights
EducationFeb. 11
National FFA Week: Meadow Heights: Events planned for FFA week at Meadow Heights
National FFA Week: Woodland Woodland FFA students focus on career skills
EducationFeb. 11
National FFA Week: Woodland Woodland FFA students focus on career skills
MAC president's leadership earns national recognition as AACC CEO of the Year finalist
EducationFeb. 10
MAC president's leadership earns national recognition as AACC CEO of the Year finalist
Photo gallery: Students strut at Dexter Homecoming
EducationFeb. 10
Photo gallery: Students strut at Dexter Homecoming
Creativity and fun mark 100th day festivities at New Madrid Elementary
EducationFeb. 10
Creativity and fun mark 100th day festivities at New Madrid Elementary
Former SEMO mass media chair Pam Parry dies at age 62
EducationFeb. 6
Former SEMO mass media chair Pam Parry dies at age 62
Southeast Missouri State University announces sole finalist for president role
EducationFeb. 6
Southeast Missouri State University announces sole finalist for president role
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy