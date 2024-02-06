Students at Notre Dame Regional High School will have some new class options beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

The high school recently announced the creation of a new agriculture education program that will be led by Tom Hulshof, who has 29 years of experience in education.

Hulshof grew up on a farm in Scott County and was a 1983 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School in Benton. In addition to spending nine years as the principal at his alma mater, Hulshof taught agriculture and served as the Future Farmers of America (FFA) adviser at Oran, Kelly and the Perryville Career Center.

He retired from teaching in 2020 to work at his family farm but felt compelled to come out of retirement to run Notre Dame's ag program.

"I just think God has called me to come and teach these kids about ag," Hulshof said. "I'm really excited about it."

Notre Dame began the process of adding an ag education program three years ago, according to principal Paul Unterreiner. The school created a strategic plan that brought together alumni, parents and community supporters to determine the school's goals and objectives for the next five years. Ultimately, it was determined that an ag education program and FFA chapter would benefit the school.