Mineral Area College (MAC) president Joe Gilgour has been named one of four finalists for the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) CEO of the Year award.

The national recognition highlights Gilgour's leadership and dedication to expanding educational opportunities for students and the community since he assumed the presidency in 2019.

Under Gilgour's leadership, MAC has expanded its service area, notably establishing an outreach center in Cape Girardeau, according to news release from the college. These initiatives have reversed previous enrollment declines and increased access to education.

According to Lisa Umfleet, president of the MAC Board of Trustees, Gilgour's efforts have also been crucial in securing nearly $25 million in public and private funding over the past five years.