Mineral Area College (MAC) president Joe Gilgour has been named one of four finalists for the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) CEO of the Year award.
The national recognition highlights Gilgour's leadership and dedication to expanding educational opportunities for students and the community since he assumed the presidency in 2019.
Under Gilgour's leadership, MAC has expanded its service area, notably establishing an outreach center in Cape Girardeau, according to news release from the college. These initiatives have reversed previous enrollment declines and increased access to education.
According to Lisa Umfleet, president of the MAC Board of Trustees, Gilgour's efforts have also been crucial in securing nearly $25 million in public and private funding over the past five years.
The funding secured under Gilgour has allowed MAC to add more than 100,000 square feet of state-of-the-art MAC Tech facilities dedicated to career training on the main campus in Park Hills, the release state. Plans are underway to establish additional MAC Tech facilities in Ste. Genevieve and Cape Girardeau counties to address regional workforce needs by equipping students with skills that benefit local industries.
Gilgour, who holds an Ed.D. in Higher Education Administration from Saint Louis University, said he is grateful for the recognition.
"This recognition truly belongs to MAC's incredible faculty, staff, and administration," he said in the release. "Their commitment to student success is the driving force behind all our achievements."
The winner of the CEO of the Year award will be announced Tuesday, April 15, during the AACC Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
