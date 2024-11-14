Students involved in the Perryville Area Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) Program are hosting two events in December to raise seed money to launch startup businesses.

The Perryville Area CEO Program is a three-hour block for select students from Perryville, St. Vincent and Saxony Lutheran high schools. As part of the program, students will develop a business idea, create a plan and launch the business in the community.

The program, the second of its kind in Missouri, began this fall at Perryville High School in partnership with the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center.

“This program is a true partnership between our schools and our business community,” program facilitator Amy Camarillo said in a news release. “Students are immersed in the business world from Day 1 with the opportunity to learn from experts in nearly every industry and service area, from banking to government to marketing to trucking.”