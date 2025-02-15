Learning briefs 2-15-25

Dean's lists
Colleges and universities announce fall 2024 dean's lists.
• Addison Ringwald of Cape Girardeau was named to the dean's list at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
• Tiffiny Smith of Olive Branch, Illinois, was named to the president's list at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
• Xander Dansby of Jackson was named to the dean's list at South Dakota University's fall 2024 dean's list.
• Brock Clippard of Cape Girardeau and Bridgette Steele of Perryville were named to the dean's list at the University of Arkansas.
• Nathan McDowell and Anthony Strack of Cape Girardeau were named to the dean's list at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.
• Eleanor Rzeszut of Perryville was named to the dean's list at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois.
• Anna Ahrens of Jackson was named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
The following students were named to the dean's list at Missouri State University.
Cape Girardeau: Calvin Brunkhorst, Michael Edwards, Lindsey Landewee, Destiny Matysik, Hayden Mcvay, Lucian Nordin, Skyler Soto, Gracie Stricker, Matthew Theiss, Emily Williamsen.
Chaffee: Colin Menz.
Farrar: Joel Koenig.
Friedheim: Mia Friese, Katie Seabaugh.
Jackson: Madelyn Bourner, Mila Graf, Samantha Large, Riley Ries, Molly Sellers, Carly Summers, Ares Todd.
Marble Hill: London Cureton, Mallorie Miles, Brookelynn Shell. Oak Ridge: Lydia Roth. Oran: Ethan Hawkins.
Perryville: Mallory Clifton, Katie Roth.
Sikeston: Molly Bogle, Kailey Couch, Myah Herrion, Kaelyn Hunt, Columbia Trout.
The following students were named to the Central Methodist University dean's list.
Advance: Mark Lane Hudson, Angelia Nicole Sherman, Emma Anne Welch.
Altenburg: Dylan Anthony Holt.
Benton: Brenden Todd Campbell.
Cape Girardeau: Meredith Grey Ash, Sarai Tebeth Faust, Abigail P. Michael, Justin Andrew Moses, Christopher Daniel Sanders. Chaffee: Madeline Suzanne Hendrix.
Frohna: Kimberly Ann Bauer.
Jackson: Caitlyn Howard, Jamie Nicole Keller, Jerel Dean Loveless, Mia Jo Trankler, Julia D. Williams.
Marble Hill: Mindy Lee Moffitt.
Oran: Aubrey Reese Calhoun.
Perryville: Audrey Elizabeth Dreyer, Tyler Jacob Hansen, Meg Layton, Janelle Nelson, Brittanie Michelle Stewart.
Scott City: Ruth Elizabeth Cobb.
Sikeston: Allison Annette Hileman, Ellie Jackson III, Brian Michael Standridge, Clara Jolynn Stroud.
The following students were named to the Southern New Hampshire University dean's list.
• Rachel Riley of Jackson.
• Aubreigh Curtis of Olive Branch.
• Thomas Akins of Sikeston.
The following students were named to the Southern New Hampshire University president's list
Cape Girardeau: Kayla Hoehn, Lakeena Stinson.
Jackson: Whitney Bowen, Marley Lowes, Maddison Wells
Sikeston: Howon Pottinger.
The following students were named to the fall 2024 dean's list at the University of Mississippi.
Jackson: Ayda Kiplinger, Hannah Mitchell.
Perryville: Marissa Cooper.
Sikeston: Lindsay Byrd, Tyler Gilmer, Tyler Gilmer, Tyler Gilmer.
The following students were named to the fall 2024 chancellor's list at the University of Mississippi.
Cape Girardeau: Clara Brune, Julia Cisneros, Aubrey Neumeyer, Reagyn Strickland.
Jackson: Allison Akers, Landon Byrum, Natalie Dry, Riley O’Neal, Caroline Rivenburgh.
Scott City: Abigail Umfleet.
Sikeston: Eric Retz, Aubrey Wheeler.
The following students were named to the president’s list at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa:
Benton: Chloe Dumey.
Cape Girardeau: Wil Morgan, William Dodson.
Jackson: Celia Keran, Bailey O’Neal, Ella Shaffar.
Scott City: Molly LeGrand.
Sikeston: Connor Hux.
The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama:
Jackson: Madison Walker.
Sikeston: Vincent Klueppel.
The following students were named to the dean's list at Mississippi State University:
Cape Girardeau: Ella Hahs, Ella Haggerty, Emma Marshall, Brent Shenberg, Elise Edwards.
Jackson: Brooke Thompson, Charles Grunloh.
Sikeston: Lilly Hodgkiss, Isabella Steward.
The following students were named to the fall semester president’s list at Mississippi State University:
Cape Girardeau: Mary Young, Tad Couch, Annalise Garner.
Jackson: Taylor Goodson, Olivia Ward, Ava Poe, Nolan Dry, Garrett Gannon, Samantha Hope.
Oak Ridge: Samantha Hope.
Sikeston: Anna Purves, Anna Purves, Nathaniel Ault, Catherine Schrumpf, Anabeth Baker, Asa Douglass.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.