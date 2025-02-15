Learning briefs 2-15-25

Dean's lists

Colleges and universities announce fall 2024 dean's lists.

• Addison Ringwald of Cape Girardeau was named to the dean's list at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

• Tiffiny Smith of Olive Branch, Illinois, was named to the president's list at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.

• Xander Dansby of Jackson was named to the dean's list at South Dakota University's fall 2024 dean's list.

• Brock Clippard of Cape Girardeau and Bridgette Steele of Perryville were named to the dean's list at the University of Arkansas.

• Nathan McDowell and Anthony Strack of Cape Girardeau were named to the dean's list at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.

• Eleanor Rzeszut of Perryville was named to the dean's list at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois.

• Anna Ahrens of Jackson was named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

The following students were named to the dean's list at Missouri State University.

Cape Girardeau: Calvin Brunkhorst, Michael Edwards, Lindsey Landewee, Destiny Matysik, Hayden Mcvay, Lucian Nordin, Skyler Soto, Gracie Stricker, Matthew Theiss, Emily Williamsen.

Chaffee: Colin Menz.

Farrar: Joel Koenig.

Friedheim: Mia Friese, Katie Seabaugh.

Jackson: Madelyn Bourner, Mila Graf, Samantha Large, Riley Ries, Molly Sellers, Carly Summers, Ares Todd.

Marble Hill: London Cureton, Mallorie Miles, Brookelynn Shell. Oak Ridge: Lydia Roth. Oran: Ethan Hawkins.

Perryville: Mallory Clifton, Katie Roth.

Sikeston: Molly Bogle, Kailey Couch, Myah Herrion, Kaelyn Hunt, Columbia Trout.

The following students were named to the Central Methodist University dean's list.

Advance: Mark Lane Hudson, Angelia Nicole Sherman, Emma Anne Welch.

Altenburg: Dylan Anthony Holt.

Benton: Brenden Todd Campbell.

Cape Girardeau: Meredith Grey Ash, Sarai Tebeth Faust, Abigail P. Michael, Justin Andrew Moses, Christopher Daniel Sanders. Chaffee: Madeline Suzanne Hendrix.

Frohna: Kimberly Ann Bauer.

Jackson: Caitlyn Howard, Jamie Nicole Keller, Jerel Dean Loveless, Mia Jo Trankler, Julia D. Williams.

Marble Hill: Mindy Lee Moffitt.

Oran: Aubrey Reese Calhoun.

Perryville: Audrey Elizabeth Dreyer, Tyler Jacob Hansen, Meg Layton, Janelle Nelson, Brittanie Michelle Stewart.

Scott City: Ruth Elizabeth Cobb.

Sikeston: Allison Annette Hileman, Ellie Jackson III, Brian Michael Standridge, Clara Jolynn Stroud.

The following students were named to the Southern New Hampshire University dean's list.

• Rachel Riley of Jackson.