EducationMarch 8, 2025

Learning brief: Applications being accepted for nursing scholarship

Applications are open for the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, offering $4,000 to a 2025 Scott County high school graduate planning to become a registered nurse. Apply by Wednesday, April 16.

story image illustation
Applications are being accepted for the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, which will be awarded to a 2025 graduating senior of a public high school located in Scott County who plans to become a registered nurse. This is the 19th year for the $4,000 scholarship, set up by Buckhannon's daughters in their mother's memory. Guidelines and applications are available from Charon Shy, Chaffee High School counselor, 573-887-3226, or your high school counselor. The deadline for applying is 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 16.

