EducationFebruary 3, 2025

Photo gallery: Jackson's Red and Black Affair gala 2025

The Jackson R-2 Foundation hosted its 2025 Red and Black Affair gala at the Jackson Civic Center, featuring a 1920s "Speakeasy Soiree" theme, with guests enjoying the option to dress up.

Kelley Callow and Tammi McCraw pose in their 1920s outfits during the Jackson Red and Black Affair on Saturday, Feb.1, at the Jackson Civic Center.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Audra Steffen and Rylan Martin pose in front of one of the 1920s props around the event Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Jackson Civic Center.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Audra Steffen and Rylan Martin pose in front of one of the 1920s props around the event Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Jackson Civic Center.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
A couple poses in front of one of the 1920s props around the event Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Jackson Civic Center.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Sara Pylate checks in and talks with others at the event Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Jackson Civic Center.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Paul Harrison and Heather Harrison cheese during the 1920s themed Red and Black event Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Jackson Civic Center.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Sara and Brian Gerau pose in their 1920s outfits Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Jackson Civic Center.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Jackson R-2 Foundation held its annual Red and Black Affair gala Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Jackson Civic Center. Attendees were encouraged to wear attire that fit with the 1920s "Speakeasy Soiree" theme. A majority of the proceeds go toward Teaching and Learning grants for things outside of the regular district budget, such as field trips or additional science equipment.

