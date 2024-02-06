Photo gallery: Jackson's Red and Black Affair gala 2025

Jackson R-2 Foundation held its annual Red and Black Affair gala Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Jackson Civic Center. Attendees were encouraged to wear attire that fit with the 1920s "Speakeasy Soiree" theme. A majority of the proceeds go toward Teaching and Learning grants for things outside of the regular district budget, such as field trips or additional science equipment.
