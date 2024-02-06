According to Jackson's deputy superintendent of finance Matt Lacy, the district still owes $8.5 million in principal. Refinancing will allow the district to "capture improved interest rates for a potential savings of $282,000" but "will not extend or lengthen repayment terms."

Additionally, the board discussed the potential impact of Missourians voting to pass Proposition A, which will raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, starting with an increase to $13.75 an hour beginning Jan. 1, 2025. Jackson superintendent Scott Smith said the increase will "have a large impact on our district for years to come," specifically non-certified employees such as cooks, custodians, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and teacher's aides.

According to Lacy, who presented the potential financial impact of the increase, the total cost of employees currently is a little more than $16 million. By raising the minimum wage by $1.25 in January, Lacy said it would increase that cost to just over $17 million.

"The difference for 12 months is $900,000, so if we were to go active in January through the end of June, it's an additional $450,000 minimum that we would have to incur on our budget," Lacy said. "It's probably actually going to be a little north of that. If you include Kids' Club, which I think you're going to have to, you're probably pressing $500,000 if you do the increase effective July 1, because we start our budget over in July."

Lacy said once the minimum wage increases to $15 an hour, it will require the district to budget an additional $1.5 million for employee costs, which Smith said might hinder the district's ability to remain competitive.

"Once you get an increase, it stays forever," Smith said. "What we were looking for in the last few years, trying to pass a tax initiative to try and get our salaries to be more competitive. This won't help us be competitive."