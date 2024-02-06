The "Roaring '20s" will return Saturday, Feb. 1, with Jackson R-2 Foundation's annual Red and Black Affair gala at the Jackson Civic Center.

Attendees are encouraged to wear attire that fits with the 1920s "Speakeasy Soiree" theme, although it isn't mandatory. According to district liaison to the foundation Merideth Pobst, last year's "Sneaker Ball" theme was a major hit with guests.

"We had such a great response to (last year's theme), that I don't think any of us anticipated," Pobst said. "In fact, this year, people are like, 'Hey, we like the theme this year, but we're still going to wear our tennis shoes.' We're like, 'Go ahead.'"

Pobst, who serves as Jackson School District's chief marketing and communications director, said a majority of the proceeds go toward Teaching and Learning grants that help "expand educational opportunities for students."

"Teaching and Learning grants are designed for teachers to be able to apply for funding that would be outside of the regular district budget for things in the classroom that would expand learning opportunities for kids," Pobst said. "Even though it goes to the teachers, it directly impacts classroom education. ...