EducationJanuary 17, 2025

Jackson R-2 Foundation's Red and Black Affair embraces the speakeasy spirit

Step back into the "Roaring '20s" at the Jackson R-2 Foundation's Red and Black Affair on Feb. 1. Enjoy a speakeasy-themed evening with dinner, music and a silent auction, all supporting educational grants.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Attendees dance during the 2020 Red and Black Affair gala that benefits the Jackson School District.
Attendees dance during the 2020 Red and Black Affair gala that benefits the Jackson School District. Southeast Missourian file

The "Roaring '20s" will return Saturday, Feb. 1, with Jackson R-2 Foundation's annual Red and Black Affair gala at the Jackson Civic Center.

Attendees are encouraged to wear attire that fits with the 1920s "Speakeasy Soiree" theme, although it isn't mandatory. According to district liaison to the foundation Merideth Pobst, last year's "Sneaker Ball" theme was a major hit with guests.

"We had such a great response to (last year's theme), that I don't think any of us anticipated," Pobst said. "In fact, this year, people are like, 'Hey, we like the theme this year, but we're still going to wear our tennis shoes.' We're like, 'Go ahead.'"

Pobst, who serves as Jackson School District's chief marketing and communications director, said a majority of the proceeds go toward Teaching and Learning grants that help "expand educational opportunities for students."

"Teaching and Learning grants are designed for teachers to be able to apply for funding that would be outside of the regular district budget for things in the classroom that would expand learning opportunities for kids," Pobst said. "Even though it goes to the teachers, it directly impacts classroom education. ...

"Things like field trips, maybe additional science equipment. One time, we were able to bring in a traveling history museum, and we've been able to upgrade technology in certain classrooms for specific purposes."

The event features a plated dinner from Tractors Classic American Grill, which has catered for the event since its inauguration 16 years ago, and JAMS will provide music. In addition, there will be a silent auction that features "many one-of-a-kind Jackson items and spirit wear that you can't get anywhere else."

"There are also priceless items like reserved seating at the Jackson High School graduation, which is always a very popular item," Pobst said. "The items are provided thanks to the generosity of many local businesses and individuals."

Tickets are available on the Jackson R-2 Foundation website. Individual tickets cost $75, while tables for eight are available for $600. Multiple sponsorship spots remain available as well at varying prices.

Additionally, a Speakeasy Lounge Key add-on is available for $25, allowing guests access to the VIP lounge. VIP guests will have access to a special menu from William J. Wines, live music and games.

For more information about the gala, visit the Jackson R-2 Foundation website.

Education
