All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EducationNovember 4, 2024

Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election

Jackson High students step up as poll workers for Tuesday's election, gaining hands-on civic experience through their AP government class.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers leads Camilla Sisk’s AP government students Keller Drum, Chayse Armour, Jacob Johnson, Graham Gentry and Lucas Skidmore in their pledge to perform their duties as poll workers and keep voter information confidential.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers leads Camilla Sisk’s AP government students Keller Drum, Chayse Armour, Jacob Johnson, Graham Gentry and Lucas Skidmore in their pledge to perform their duties as poll workers and keep voter information confidential. Courtesy Jackson School District

Students in Jackson High School social studies teacher Camilla Sisk’s advanced placement (AP) government class will play an important role in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Sisk’s students will serve as poll workers throughout the day as part of their curriculum-required applied civics project.

The AP government class returned for the 2024-25 school year after being taught for just one year in 2020. Being a presidential election year, Sisk thought having her students work the polls would help “give them opportunities to learn and grow into strong citizens” who “take that civic participation seriously as adults.”

“When you go to the polls and you see the workers, a lot of them are older workers that aren't going to be working forever in the polls,” Sisk said. “You don't see a lot of younger election workers, and, at some point, I would really like to see the younger generations be able to take on that civic participation, take that responsibility seriously and be able to help their community.”

Sisk said she has 20 students in the class and each of them volunteered to help at the polls.

“All of them are able to work. (Cape Girardeau County Clerk) Kara (Clark Summers) had enough positions, so they volunteered for the polling locations that they wanted to work,” Sisk said. “They'll work a two-and-a-half-hour shift out of their school day so that they can see how it works.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sisk said Summers was instrumental in preparing the students for their roles, and even took time out of her schedule last week to show students how the system worked at her office in Jackson. Some of her students even cast their first-ever vote during the early voting period while they were there.

“They got to see the whole process,” Sisk said.

Some of the AP government students decided two-and-a-half hours wasn’t enough and volunteered to work from 7 a.m. through “lunchtime”.

“They wanted to have even more time to be able to serve in this role, and they were so excited to be able to do that,” Sisk said.

Sisk said her students' excitement is inspiring.

"This is my first year teaching AP government, so I came in kind of not knowing what to expect," she said. "To see their enthusiasm gives me even more excitement and enthusiasm about my job and creating even more opportunities for them to be able to learn, grow and serve their own communities.”

Story Tags
Elections
Advertisement
Related
EducationNov. 4
Notre Dame's annual craft, collectibles event held at end of...
EducationOct. 31
Cape Central embraces leadership with new Chick-fil-A partne...
EducationOct. 31
Southeast Missouri State announces Zaki Ali as 2025 MLK Cele...
ElectionsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Central student's puppet theater project aims to inspire young readers, fight illiteracy
EducationOct. 30
Cape Central student's puppet theater project aims to inspire young readers, fight illiteracy
Cape Girardeau Public Schools approves Marquand-Zion partnership, SEMO faculty agreement for CTC teaching role
EducationOct. 29
Cape Girardeau Public Schools approves Marquand-Zion partnership, SEMO faculty agreement for CTC teaching role
SEMO officially unveils new Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony
EducationOct. 25
SEMO officially unveils new Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony
New beginnings for Cape Central Academy as doors open at revamped Red Star Baptist site
EducationOct. 21
New beginnings for Cape Central Academy as doors open at revamped Red Star Baptist site
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Here's how to stay safe from scams
EducationOct. 19
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Here's how to stay safe from scams
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
EducationOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
Submitted: Rotary Club education grants
EducationOct. 18
Submitted: Rotary Club education grants
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
EducationOct. 17
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy