Students in Jackson High School social studies teacher Camilla Sisk’s advanced placement (AP) government class will play an important role in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Sisk’s students will serve as poll workers throughout the day as part of their curriculum-required applied civics project.

The AP government class returned for the 2024-25 school year after being taught for just one year in 2020. Being a presidential election year, Sisk thought having her students work the polls would help “give them opportunities to learn and grow into strong citizens” who “take that civic participation seriously as adults.”

“When you go to the polls and you see the workers, a lot of them are older workers that aren't going to be working forever in the polls,” Sisk said. “You don't see a lot of younger election workers, and, at some point, I would really like to see the younger generations be able to take on that civic participation, take that responsibility seriously and be able to help their community.”

Sisk said she has 20 students in the class and each of them volunteered to help at the polls.

“All of them are able to work. (Cape Girardeau County Clerk) Kara (Clark Summers) had enough positions, so they volunteered for the polling locations that they wanted to work,” Sisk said. “They'll work a two-and-a-half-hour shift out of their school day so that they can see how it works.”