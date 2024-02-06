Thirty Jackson High School students with a professional interest in the education and medical fields will have the opportunity to receive an "internship-type experience" beginning next school year as a result of the school district's new IGNITE Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) program.

The new CAPS program was announced during the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast on Friday, March 21, and will be the first of its kind in Southeast Missouri. According to Jackson School District superintendent Scott Smith, joining the CAPS Network — a national 501c3 not-for-profit that's focused on "paving the education-to-employment path through profession-based learning" — began with a continuous school improvement plan (CSIP) in 2022.

"We did a strategic planning process, and with that process, part of it was, 'How do we make sure our students are ready for life after graduation?' Which actually goes with our mission, 'Producing lifelong learners ready to go to work,'" Smith said. "One of those processes we've been looking into is, 'How can we start getting high school students involved in our community?' As business leaders, you told us that you wanted to see kids involved, and the earlier we could get them involved in your businesses, the more likely they are going to want to come back to Jackson."

Smith said he and some of the district's other administrators took a "field trip" to Springfield last year to see how schools in that region have utilized the CAPS program. District administrators visited other schools that take part in the program and did individual research on how to best hit the ground running.

Jackson School District has partnered with Southeast Missouri State University and Saint Francis Healthcare System for the program, and participants will receive college credits through their studies. Students interested in a career in education will be placed in classrooms of current Jackson teachers as part of a "grow your own" program, which will encourage them to return to the district. Those interested in the medical field will train on-site at Saint Francis Medical Center to receive "real-world learning about all aspects of the medical industry."

"As we look to the past, we are aiming to care for the future," said Justin Davison, president and CEO of Saint Francis. "What this means for Saint Francis is an opportunity to not only serve the community but truly be a part of its fabric as a fiercely independent, locally-governed organization. We view it vital to connect with children, businesses and the broader community to understand your needs and how to best serve you.

"We believe care is best when it's local, and we believe care is of higher quality and most consistent when you have an opportunity to be cared for by those who love you. This is an exciting opportunity for us to educate students and to welcome them into our ministry."

Initially, the district hoped to receive just 10 applications for the incoming program. Instead, it received 55. Administrators narrowed it down to 30 students, but hope to grow the program as it moves forward.

"We have selected 30 because we feel like that's a manageable number that we could do in year one," Smith said.

Leading the program is English language arts teacher Ashley Raney — who has spent 20 years with the district — who will serve as the CAPS coordinator. Raney expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity.