EducationNovember 21, 2024

Jackson High School students gain valuable career insights at annual J.O.B. Fair

Jackson High students network with 40 local businesses at J.O.B. Fair, gaining career insights and interview skills. Event organized by Jackson R-2 Schools and Chamber of Commerce boosts potential employment.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Jackson High School collaborated with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce to host its annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Jackson High School in Jackson.
Jackson High School collaborated with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce to host its annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Jackson High School in Jackson.
A Jackson High School student talks with a representative of St. Francis Healthcare during the annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair on Wednesday at JHS.
A Jackson High School student talks with a representative of St. Francis Healthcare during the annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair on Wednesday at JHS.
Jackson High School students speak with representatives of the United States Army National Guard during the annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair on Wednesday at JHS.
Jackson High School students speak with representatives of the United States Army National Guard during the annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair on Wednesday at JHS.
Jackson High School students talk with each other during the annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair on Wednesday at JHS.
Jackson High School students talk with each other during the annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair on Wednesday at JHS.
Jackson High School students speak with representatives of Montgomery Bank during the annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair on Wednesday at JHS.
Jackson High School students speak with representatives of Montgomery Bank during the annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair on Wednesday at JHS.

Jackson High School students had the opportunity to interact and network with several local businesses Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the third annual Jackson Opportunities in Business (J.O.B.) Fair.

Forty businesses attended the event, providing information about their companies to students soon entering the workforce. Principal Roseann Bruns said the event allows students to learn more about local job opportunities and good interview etiquette.

“Making sure that you make eye contact, that you shake a nice, firm handshake, dress appropriately and, I believe, even give them some examples of good questions that they can ask to make sure that they get the best information for them,” Bruns said.

Businesses attending the event included the City of Cape Girardeau, Jackson Fire Department, Community Counseling Center, Havco, Bank of Missouri, River Radio, Procter & Gamble and Coalter Insurance, among many others. Jackson R-2 Public Schools collaborates with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce each year to organize the event.

Janna Clifton, Chamber Retail and Membership director said the J.O.B. Fair allows her to help chamber members find employment.

“Being able to have these on-site job interviews for the future of Jackson is pretty incredible, and it just shows more value that we can add as a chamber,” Clifton said. “It also shows our partnership with JR-2. We have a strong partnership with JR-2, and not only is this beneficial for employers to be able to see these kids, talk to these kids and hire the next level of professionals in our community, but it's also so important for these kids to be able to develop those soft skills that you want to see in the world.”

Alyvia Hotop, a senior at Jackson High School, said she wanted to talk to several businesses to find what she is “truly interested in.” Her plan, as of now, is to study nursing. But Hotop said she wanted to talk to many vendors to see if there’s something else she might be interested in.

What Hotop does know, however, is she wants to stay close to home.

“I want to live here and stay close to Cape and Jackson,” Hotop said. “I really like the community, and I like the schools and my family lives pretty close to here, so I want to stay around them.”

gallery
