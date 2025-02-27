Jackson FBLA members excel at District 15 Leadership Conference

In addition, Kevin Cai was elected as the District 15 president for the 2025-26 school year, and Kaitlyn Smith and Hattie Penrod completed their terms as district vice presidents.

First place winners: Gage Parker, Accounting I; Hailey Henderson, Accounting II; Cody Conaway, Computer Problem Solving; Cody Conaway, Cyber Security; Emma Green and Micaela Shipley, Digital Video Production; Kaitlyn Smith and Erica Wang, Graphic Design; Max Moorman, International Business; Daylin Herring, Keona Hill and Katelynn Hoffman, Introduction to Business Presentation; Katelynn Hoffman, Introduction to FBLA; Kassidy Bourner, Personal Finance; Oliver Shy, Public Policy and Advocacy; Kenzie Rye, Public Service Announcement; Kevin Cai, Securities and Investments; Emma Green, Micaela Shipley and Braden Thompson, Sports and Entertainment Management; and Kenzie Rye, Spreadsheet Applications.