EducationFebruary 27, 2025

Jackson FBLA members excel at District 15 Leadership Conference

Jackson High School's FBLA shines at the District 15 Leadership Conference, winning 15 first-place awards and qualifying for the state competition in 42 events. Kevin Cai was elected District 15 president.

Southeast Missourian
Jackson High School’s FBLA delegation at the District 15 Leadership Conference at Southeast Missouri State University.
Jackson High School’s FBLA delegation at the District 15 Leadership Conference at Southeast Missouri State University.Courtesy Tonya Skinner

Jackson High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club members recently competed at the District 15 Leadership Conference at Southeast Missouri State University.

Jackson FBLA members took home 15 first-place awards in multiple categories and qualified for April’s Missouri FBLA State Leadership Conference in 42 events. To qualify, students must finish first or second in performance or project-based events, or the top five in objective test events.

In addition, Kevin Cai was elected as the District 15 president for the 2025-26 school year, and Kaitlyn Smith and Hattie Penrod completed their terms as district vice presidents.

First place winners: Gage Parker, Accounting I; Hailey Henderson, Accounting II; Cody Conaway, Computer Problem Solving; Cody Conaway, Cyber Security; Emma Green and Micaela Shipley, Digital Video Production; Kaitlyn Smith and Erica Wang, Graphic Design; Max Moorman, International Business; Daylin Herring, Keona Hill and Katelynn Hoffman, Introduction to Business Presentation; Katelynn Hoffman, Introduction to FBLA; Kassidy Bourner, Personal Finance; Oliver Shy, Public Policy and Advocacy; Kenzie Rye, Public Service Announcement; Kevin Cai, Securities and Investments; Emma Green, Micaela Shipley and Braden Thompson, Sports and Entertainment Management; and Kenzie Rye, Spreadsheet Applications.

Education
Local News
