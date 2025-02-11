Dr. Janet and Dr. Pat Ruopp, esteemed alumni of Southeast Missouri State University, have been named the 2025 Friends of the University.

This prestigious accolade will be presented at the annual President’s Council Dinner on Friday, March 28, at the Show Me Center. The award, SEMO’s highest honor, recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to the university's mission and programs through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

SEMO president Carlos Vargas praised the Ruopps for their extensive support across various university sectors, including STEM, athletics, visual and performing arts, scholarships and more.

"Their impact is felt across campus and by countless students," Vargas said.