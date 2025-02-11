All sections
EducationFebruary 11, 2025

Honoring service and impact: The Ruopps' journey from SEMO alumni to university benefactors

Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

Dr. Janet and Dr. Pat Ruopp, esteemed alumni of Southeast Missouri State University, have been named the 2025 Friends of the University.

This prestigious accolade will be presented at the annual President’s Council Dinner on Friday, March 28, at the Show Me Center. The award, SEMO’s highest honor, recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to the university's mission and programs through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

SEMO president Carlos Vargas praised the Ruopps for their extensive support across various university sectors, including STEM, athletics, visual and performing arts, scholarships and more.

"Their impact is felt across campus and by countless students," Vargas said.

The Ruopps' dedication to SEMO is shown in their roles as co-chairs of the university's Transforming Lives comprehensive fundraising campaign and their service on the Southeast Missouri University Foundation Board.

Janet and Patrick Ruopp have practiced dentistry in Cape Girardeau for 47 years at Ruopp Family Dentistry, continuing a family tradition in the same office where Janet's father once practiced. Both are SEMO graduates, with Janet earning a Bachelor of Science in zoology in 1972 and Patrick completing his degree in biology with a minor in chemistry in 1976. They furthered their education at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry, becoming the first husband and wife team to complete the program together.

Their commitment to service extends beyond their professional careers. The Ruopps have participated in dental missions to Haiti and the Missouri Missions of Mercy, providing free oral health care to those in need. Patrick also has volunteered in Jamaica, while Janet has contributed through the Oral Health Coalition and Donated Dental Services. Their dedication to community service has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Certificate for International Volunteer Service from the American Dental Association.

Visit the SEMO website for more information about the President’s Council Dinner and the Ruopps' contributions to SEMO.

