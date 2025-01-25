Honor roll: Trinity Lutheran School 2nd quarter

Trinity Lutheran School
Principal's List
5th grade: Gabriella Blank, Genevieve Brandhorst, Keigan Lewis.
6th grade: Lucy Miller, Owen Wildauer, Natalie Wilson
7th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Aria Hammonds, Colin McCullough, Fiona Mueth, Elaina Volkerding.
8th grade: Elijah Panton.
High Honor Roll
5th grade: Zaydan Burki, Emma French, Jack Hillin.
6th grade: Brett Gaebler, Claire Kight, Jacob Koch, Kolbie Koch, Wyatt Lohmann, Layne Wunderlich.
7th grade: Benjamin Blank, Conrad Brandhorst, Cole Enderle, Liam Kelley, Peyton McDaniel, Jaegen Pickel, Aiden Rhodes.
8th grade: Garrett Michael, Declan Stevens, Kaelyn Wildauer.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Emerson Bain, Kinsey Bollinger, Gavin Deneke, Peyton Schuessler.
8th grade: Journee Mele.
