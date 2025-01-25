All sections
EducationJanuary 25, 2025

Honor roll: Trinity Lutheran School 2nd quarter

Trinity Lutheran School announces its 2nd quarter honor roll. Recognized students include Gabriella Blank, Lucy Miller, Elijah Panton, and more across grades 5-8 for their academic achievements.

story image illustation

Trinity Lutheran School

Principal's List

5th grade: Gabriella Blank, Genevieve Brandhorst, Keigan Lewis.

6th grade: Lucy Miller, Owen Wildauer, Natalie Wilson

7th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Aria Hammonds, Colin McCullough, Fiona Mueth, Elaina Volkerding.

8th grade: Elijah Panton.

High Honor Roll

5th grade: Zaydan Burki, Emma French, Jack Hillin.

6th grade: Brett Gaebler, Claire Kight, Jacob Koch, Kolbie Koch, Wyatt Lohmann, Layne Wunderlich.

7th grade: Benjamin Blank, Conrad Brandhorst, Cole Enderle, Liam Kelley, Peyton McDaniel, Jaegen Pickel, Aiden Rhodes.

8th grade: Garrett Michael, Declan Stevens, Kaelyn Wildauer.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Emerson Bain, Kinsey Bollinger, Gavin Deneke, Peyton Schuessler.

8th grade: Journee Mele.

