Honor roll:; Oran Elementary 2nd qt

Oran Elementary School
3rd grade: Elizabeth Blackburn, Lawson Cook, Ezekiel Coplin, Allie Dudley, Lilliyan Johnson, Tripp McClard, Alaina Morgan, Emma Pobst, Lola Seyer..
4th grade: Wade Albritton, Ella Asmus, Robbie Baragar, Lillie Bickings, Kathryn Bollinger, Paislee Cassinger, Keaton Eftink, Anastyn Frederick, Jack Hess, Warren Jolley, Elaina Mason, Ava Masters, Eastyn Metz, Kolby Phillips, Loralie Roberts, Kingston Romas, Liam Sandusky, Jack Shoemaker, Preslee Spencer, Hayden Trankler, Holden Womack.
5th grade: Layne Bickings, Ronnie Cook, Trystan Hill, Jay Meador, Harmony Murray, Easton Pobst, Reese Romas, Remee Romas, Lillian Russell, Bristol Schaefer.
6th grade: Hayden Duty, Bryce Freeman, Chloe Hahn, Shain Pace, Emma Ramsey, Neavah Reyna, Carleigh Russell, Finneas Seyer, Garan Shy, Reagan Tyra.
