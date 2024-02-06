All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationJanuary 25, 2025

Honor roll: Jefferson Elementary 2nd qt

Jefferson Elementary School announces its 2nd quarter honor roll for 3rd and 4th graders, celebrating students achieving A and B honors. Recognized students include Lazaevion Bellamy, Jax Bloodworth, and many more.

story image illustation

Jefferson Elementary School

A Honor Roll

3rd grade: Lazaevion Bellamy, Mar'Riah Fleinoid, Odin Gilbert, Roy Hinman, A'Shon Howell, Christopher Lewis, Elijah Palmer, Avacyn Robinson, Tate Whalen, D'Kodah Johnson, Ariel Jones, Amyah Moore, Zaiden Nelson, Liliana Clement, Quentin Crim, Noah Goveche, Elijah Jones, Zeke LaBruyere, Silis Marshal, Liam Mondragon, Jace Smith, Leah Tackett, Kiyan Brown, Keaton Carver, Gabby Jones, Noah Worthy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

4th grade: Jax Bloodworth, Delrease Barnhill Jr., John Lewis, Aria McKibben, Major Rowsley, Micah Banks, Seville Bell, RaeLynn Bowen, Titus Flentge, Amya Patterson.

B Honor Roll

3rd grade: Zoey Sides, Arianna Johnson, Bronson Morris, Luna Ratliff, Isaiah Rushing, Jonathan Villareal-Ardilla, Da'Khiland Anderson, Zamiya Minter, Jayceon Johnson, Ziyi Davis, Kobie Moore, Sanyla Moore, Christopher Smith, Kaleese Bird, Valeria Camacho-Trochez, Mortez Cleaves, Avery Hinkle, Zacori Kyles, I'Rieana Myers, Lessiah Wigfall, Arley Hernandez, Myah Hicks, Zi'Ayla DeBerry, A.J. Greene, De'Quarius Reed, Chloe Taylor, Josiah Tovar-Landin.

4th grade: Ruthie Lowe, Myiah Johnson, Matthew Cameron, Ryelle Bowen, Za'Kyis McClung, Khelan Silman, Zaiden Bahr, Jayceon Banks, Jeramy Hawley, Janelle Hopkins, Aiden Thomas, Ja'Niyah Welch.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll:; Oran Elementary 2nd qt
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Immaculate Conception 2nd quarter
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Guardian Angel School
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Trinity Lutheran School 2nd quarter

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Honor roll: Blanchard Elementary School
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Blanchard Elementary School
Saxony Lutheran School homecoming held
EducationJan. 25
Saxony Lutheran School homecoming held
Cape Girardeau Public Schools secures grant to boost mental health support, eliminate counseling waitlists
EducationJan. 24
Cape Girardeau Public Schools secures grant to boost mental health support, eliminate counseling waitlists
OMRON Foundation's equipment donation boosts SEMO's engineering education program
EducationJan. 23
OMRON Foundation's equipment donation boosts SEMO's engineering education program
SEMO's online programs shine in U.S. News national rankings
EducationJan. 23
SEMO's online programs shine in U.S. News national rankings
Free FAFSA assistance from financial aid experts available Saturday at SEMO
EducationJan. 23
Free FAFSA assistance from financial aid experts available Saturday at SEMO
Dean of SEMO's Harrison College of Business and Computing dies
EducationJan. 23
Dean of SEMO's Harrison College of Business and Computing dies
Saxony Lutheran to celebrate 25th anniversary at annual Blue and Gold Gala
EducationJan. 23
Saxony Lutheran to celebrate 25th anniversary at annual Blue and Gold Gala
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy