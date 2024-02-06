Honor roll: Jefferson Elementary 2nd qt

Jefferson Elementary School
A Honor Roll
3rd grade: Lazaevion Bellamy, Mar'Riah Fleinoid, Odin Gilbert, Roy Hinman, A'Shon Howell, Christopher Lewis, Elijah Palmer, Avacyn Robinson, Tate Whalen, D'Kodah Johnson, Ariel Jones, Amyah Moore, Zaiden Nelson, Liliana Clement, Quentin Crim, Noah Goveche, Elijah Jones, Zeke LaBruyere, Silis Marshal, Liam Mondragon, Jace Smith, Leah Tackett, Kiyan Brown, Keaton Carver, Gabby Jones, Noah Worthy.
4th grade: Jax Bloodworth, Delrease Barnhill Jr., John Lewis, Aria McKibben, Major Rowsley, Micah Banks, Seville Bell, RaeLynn Bowen, Titus Flentge, Amya Patterson.
B Honor Roll
3rd grade: Zoey Sides, Arianna Johnson, Bronson Morris, Luna Ratliff, Isaiah Rushing, Jonathan Villareal-Ardilla, Da'Khiland Anderson, Zamiya Minter, Jayceon Johnson, Ziyi Davis, Kobie Moore, Sanyla Moore, Christopher Smith, Kaleese Bird, Valeria Camacho-Trochez, Mortez Cleaves, Avery Hinkle, Zacori Kyles, I'Rieana Myers, Lessiah Wigfall, Arley Hernandez, Myah Hicks, Zi'Ayla DeBerry, A.J. Greene, De'Quarius Reed, Chloe Taylor, Josiah Tovar-Landin.
4th grade: Ruthie Lowe, Myiah Johnson, Matthew Cameron, Ryelle Bowen, Za'Kyis McClung, Khelan Silman, Zaiden Bahr, Jayceon Banks, Jeramy Hawley, Janelle Hopkins, Aiden Thomas, Ja'Niyah Welch.
