Honor roll: Immaculate Conception 2nd quarter

Immaculate Conception Catholic School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Madilyn Balsman, Greyson DuBois, Finley Essner, Kinsley Hindman, Paul Lentz, Abigail Litzelfelner, Audrey Miller, Colby Scott, Gabe Thornberry, Jaxon Wofford.
5th grade: Dirk Barnes, Ryder Broch, Remi Bruenderman, Audra Brunke, Adam DuBois, Jr., Susan Eftink, Nolan Henderson, Madelyn Meier, Logan Moore, Caroline Rosenquist, Milo Tornetto, Journey VerVynck.
6th grade: Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall.
7th grade: Damian Huff, Anna Lewis, Jackson Peek, Ryan Rosenquist, Aubrey Wareing.
8th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Elizabeth Smith, John Spooler, Anna Vandeven.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Joe Dixon, Andrew Guilfoy, Lucia Kester, Donnie Tran.
5th grade: Tucker Barlow, Natalee Smith, Allie Stroder.
6th grade: Lydia Balsman, Paxton Essner, Riley Kluesner, Quinn Koetting, Leo Lentz, Dean Miller, Mia Niedbalski, Peter Starke.
7th grade: Sophia Barlow, Evelyn Dixon, Kyleigh Duby, Mina Gosche, Winston Lumsden, Rebecca Niedbalski, Sophie Parker.
8th grade: Sam Dixon, Jillian Kester, Nolan Moore.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.