EducationJanuary 25, 2025

Honor roll: Immaculate Conception 2nd quarter

Immaculate Conception Catholic School celebrates its 2nd quarter honor roll, recognizing outstanding students from 4th to 8th grade for their academic achievements in the A and B honor rolls.

story image illustation

Immaculate Conception Catholic School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Madilyn Balsman, Greyson DuBois, Finley Essner, Kinsley Hindman, Paul Lentz, Abigail Litzelfelner, Audrey Miller, Colby Scott, Gabe Thornberry, Jaxon Wofford.

5th grade: Dirk Barnes, Ryder Broch, Remi Bruenderman, Audra Brunke, Adam DuBois, Jr., Susan Eftink, Nolan Henderson, Madelyn Meier, Logan Moore, Caroline Rosenquist, Milo Tornetto, Journey VerVynck.

6th grade: Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall.

7th grade: Damian Huff, Anna Lewis, Jackson Peek, Ryan Rosenquist, Aubrey Wareing.

8th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Elizabeth Smith, John Spooler, Anna Vandeven.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Joe Dixon, Andrew Guilfoy, Lucia Kester, Donnie Tran.

5th grade: Tucker Barlow, Natalee Smith, Allie Stroder.

6th grade: Lydia Balsman, Paxton Essner, Riley Kluesner, Quinn Koetting, Leo Lentz, Dean Miller, Mia Niedbalski, Peter Starke.

7th grade: Sophia Barlow, Evelyn Dixon, Kyleigh Duby, Mina Gosche, Winston Lumsden, Rebecca Niedbalski, Sophie Parker.

8th grade: Sam Dixon, Jillian Kester, Nolan Moore.

