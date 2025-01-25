All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationJanuary 25, 2025

Honor roll: Guardian Angel School

Guardian Angel School celebrates its honor roll students, highlighting academic achievers from kindergarten through 7th grade. See who made the A and B honor rolls this term.

story image illustation

Guardian Angel School

Super students

Kindergarten: Carter Curry, Peyton Dirnberger, Kallon Graviett, Lincoln Henderson, Kase King, Paxton Urhahn, Tate Webb.

1st grade: Berkley Dennis, Caroline Eskew, August Graviett, Caroline Kyle, Presley Pinkston, Jude Seabaugh, Sadie Seyer, Clara Vetter.

2nd grade: Brooks Curry, Gibson Curry, Sawyer Dirnberger, Fisher Gadberry, Teagan King, Jameson Levan, Lucas Luttrull, Mae Roper, Lane Seyer, Case Taylor, Tennyson VanGennip, Michael Weathers, Trase Webb, Victor Woods.

3rd grade: Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Maverick Seabaugh.

A Honor Roll

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

4th grade: Tucker Hahn.

5th grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst .

6th grade: Elaina Hahn, Cora Houchins.

7th grade: Harper Gadberry.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Owen Morrison.

5th grade: Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh.

7th grade: Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Jefferson Elementary 2nd qt
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll:; Oran Elementary 2nd qt
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Immaculate Conception 2nd quarter
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Trinity Lutheran School 2nd quarter

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Honor roll: Blanchard Elementary School
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Blanchard Elementary School
Saxony Lutheran School homecoming held
EducationJan. 25
Saxony Lutheran School homecoming held
Cape Girardeau Public Schools secures grant to boost mental health support, eliminate counseling waitlists
EducationJan. 24
Cape Girardeau Public Schools secures grant to boost mental health support, eliminate counseling waitlists
OMRON Foundation's equipment donation boosts SEMO's engineering education program
EducationJan. 23
OMRON Foundation's equipment donation boosts SEMO's engineering education program
SEMO's online programs shine in U.S. News national rankings
EducationJan. 23
SEMO's online programs shine in U.S. News national rankings
Free FAFSA assistance from financial aid experts available Saturday at SEMO
EducationJan. 23
Free FAFSA assistance from financial aid experts available Saturday at SEMO
Dean of SEMO's Harrison College of Business and Computing dies
EducationJan. 23
Dean of SEMO's Harrison College of Business and Computing dies
Saxony Lutheran to celebrate 25th anniversary at annual Blue and Gold Gala
EducationJan. 23
Saxony Lutheran to celebrate 25th anniversary at annual Blue and Gold Gala
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy