Honor roll: Guardian Angel School

Guardian Angel School
Super students
Kindergarten: Carter Curry, Peyton Dirnberger, Kallon Graviett, Lincoln Henderson, Kase King, Paxton Urhahn, Tate Webb.
1st grade: Berkley Dennis, Caroline Eskew, August Graviett, Caroline Kyle, Presley Pinkston, Jude Seabaugh, Sadie Seyer, Clara Vetter.
2nd grade: Brooks Curry, Gibson Curry, Sawyer Dirnberger, Fisher Gadberry, Teagan King, Jameson Levan, Lucas Luttrull, Mae Roper, Lane Seyer, Case Taylor, Tennyson VanGennip, Michael Weathers, Trase Webb, Victor Woods.
3rd grade: Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Maverick Seabaugh.
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Tucker Hahn.
5th grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst .
6th grade: Elaina Hahn, Cora Houchins.
7th grade: Harper Gadberry.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Owen Morrison.
5th grade: Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh.
7th grade: Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains
