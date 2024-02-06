All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EducationOctober 7, 2024
Freshman surge: SEMO sees largest enrollment growth since 2015
SEMO sees a 7% surge in freshman enrollment for fall 2024, the largest since 2015, driven by efforts to attract new students and align programs with industry needs, according to the university.
Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University enrolled 1,381 new students in fall of 2024, a 7% increase in freshman enrollment and the largest single-year growth since 2015.
Southeast Missouri State University enrolled 1,381 new students in fall of 2024, a 7% increase in freshman enrollment and the largest single-year growth since 2015.Southeast Missourian file

Freshman enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University increased by 7% for the fall 2024 semester, marking the largest single-year growth since 2015.

Fall 2024 saw 1,381 new students enroll at SEMO, which the university credits to its "efforts to attract a new generation of Redhawks, eager to pursue academic excellence and career readiness."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“This growth reflects the demand for SEMO’s academic programs which prepare students for the futures they are pursuing,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release. “We are working hard to continue innovating SEMO’s academic programs and aligning them with the needs of business and industry. SEMO plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth for the state and the region, and we take that seriously.”

In addition to the increase of first-time students, SEMO saw a 5% growth in online enrollment, a 7% increase in transfer enrollment, record participation in its dual enrollment programs for high school students, an all-time high in international student enrollment and a six-year graduation rate 6% higher than the national average.

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Advertisement
Related
EducationOct. 7
Two Cape Central students excel in PSAT, earn national recog...
EducationOct. 4
Six SEMO alumni to be honored at annual awards dinner
EducationOct. 3
SEMO recognized for academic excellence and value in 2025 be...
EducationOct. 2
New leaders sworn in at Cape Girardeau Central Academy's JAG...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO awarded DEWEY Award to support future educators and paraprofessionals
EducationOct. 1
SEMO awarded DEWEY Award to support future educators and paraprofessionals
The grace period for student loan payments is over. Here's what you need to know
EducationOct. 1
The grace period for student loan payments is over. Here's what you need to know
Cape Girardeau students take the lead in shaping school climate with new council
EducationOct. 1
Cape Girardeau students take the lead in shaping school climate with new council
How one preschool uses PAW Patrol to teach democracy
EducationOct. 1
How one preschool uses PAW Patrol to teach democracy
Cape Girardeau Public Schools selects Auxiant for employee health services
EducationSep. 24
Cape Girardeau Public Schools selects Auxiant for employee health services
SEMO earns national recognition for student value and success
EducationSep. 24
SEMO earns national recognition for student value and success
St. Augustine eighth-grader receives Leaders of Hope Award for anti-bullying efforts
EducationSep. 20
St. Augustine eighth-grader receives Leaders of Hope Award for anti-bullying efforts
Saxony Lutheran High School cancels classes and activities due to water main break
EducationSep. 18
Saxony Lutheran High School cancels classes and activities due to water main break
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy