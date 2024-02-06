Freshman surge: SEMO sees largest enrollment growth since 2015

Freshman enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University increased by 7% for the fall 2024 semester, marking the largest single-year growth since 2015.
Fall 2024 saw 1,381 new students enroll at SEMO, which the university credits to its "efforts to attract a new generation of Redhawks, eager to pursue academic excellence and career readiness."
“This growth reflects the demand for SEMO’s academic programs which prepare students for the futures they are pursuing,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release. “We are working hard to continue innovating SEMO’s academic programs and aligning them with the needs of business and industry. SEMO plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth for the state and the region, and we take that seriously.”
In addition to the increase of first-time students, SEMO saw a 5% growth in online enrollment, a 7% increase in transfer enrollment, record participation in its dual enrollment programs for high school students, an all-time high in international student enrollment and a six-year graduation rate 6% higher than the national average.
