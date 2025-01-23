The Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) will offer one-on-one assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Dempster Hall, Room 103, on Southeast Missouri State University's main campus.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and is free to attend. Missouri's priority deadline to submit the FAFSA and be eligible for the 2025-26 Access Missouri Grant Program is Monday, Feb. 3.