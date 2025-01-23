The Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) will offer one-on-one assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Dempster Hall, Room 103, on Southeast Missouri State University's main campus.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and is free to attend. Missouri's priority deadline to submit the FAFSA and be eligible for the 2025-26 Access Missouri Grant Program is Monday, Feb. 3.
“The FAFSA is the key to financial aid for college,” MOCAN director of affordability Kaitlyn Venta said in a news release. “Students can gain access to the federal Pell Grant, the state Access Missouri grant, as well as private scholarship opportunities. If you are enrolling in college, take the time to file your FAFSA and see what you are eligible for.”
For more information on the FAFSA application, visit MOFAFSA.org.
