Former SEMO mass media chair Pam Parry dies at age 62

Pam Parry, professor and former chairperson of the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Mass Media, was reported to have died earlier this week at age 62.

The university announced to students and faculty that it learned of her death Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 4. While Parry's cause of death is unknown at this time, family members said she died in her sleep. She was described as well-loved by her students for her friendliness and passion for her work.

"Dr. Parry was a wonderful addition to the Southeast Missouri State University community," the campus update said, "and she has left a void that will be difficult to fill."