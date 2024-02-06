All sections
EducationFebruary 27, 2025

Explore the future of science at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair

The 69th Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair, showcasing 156 innovative student projects from 16 schools, kicks off Tuesday, March 4, at the Show Me Center. Public viewing starts at noon, with awards at 2:30 p.m.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Saxony Lutheran students, from left, Jade Samanta, 17, Justin Samanta, 15, Jillian Majors, 15, Megan Benkendorf, 15, and Grace Boettcher, 14, view an exhibit with Saxony Lutheran physical science and biology teacher Ann-Marie Aufdenberg during the 62nd annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair on March 6, 2018, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Saxony Lutheran students, from left, Jade Samanta, 17, Justin Samanta, 15, Jillian Majors, 15, Megan Benkendorf, 15, and Grace Boettcher, 14, view an exhibit with Saxony Lutheran physical science and biology teacher Ann-Marie Aufdenberg during the 62nd annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair on March 6, 2018, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The 69th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair will be held Tuesday, March 4, at the Show Me Center. This event will showcase the innovative projects of students from the region, with 156 projects on display. The fair will feature the work of 274 students from 16 area schools.

The science fair is divided into two divisions: junior division, with 10 area schools, and senior division, from six area schools.

The schools participating are Chaffee Junior High; Clarkton Elementary School; Clarkton Junior High; Delta R-V; Leopold R-3; Portageville; St. Joseph School-Farmington; St. Paul Lutheran-Jackson; St. Vincent de Paul-Cape Girardeau; St. Vincent Junior High-Perryville; Bloomfield High School; Chaffee High School; Clarkton High School; Perryville Senior High School; Portageville Senior High School; and Sikeston Senior High School.

Students entered their projects into one of several categories: Behavioral & Social Sciences, Animal Sciences and Plant Sciences; Biomedical & Health Sciences, Biochemistry, Cellular & Molecular Biology and Microbiology; Chemistry; Earth & Environmental Sciences, Environmental Engineering and Materials Science; Embedded Systems, Energy, Engineering Technology and Robotics; Physics and Astronomy; and Engineering, Materials Science, Mathematics and Animal Sciences.

The science fair will kick off with project setup beginning at 8 a.m., with students required to complete their preparations by 9:45 a.m. Judging will commence at 10 a.m. when students must be present to explain their work to the panel of judges. At this time, the director will meet with teachers in the judges' workroom.

At noon, students will be dismissed, allowing for final judging without their presence. The public is invited to view the projects at noon.

The awards program will begin at 2:30 p.m., where students must be present to receive recognition for their efforts and achievements. Following the awards ceremony, all exhibits must be removed by 3:15 p.m.

