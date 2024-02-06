Students entered their projects into one of several categories: Behavioral & Social Sciences, Animal Sciences and Plant Sciences; Biomedical & Health Sciences, Biochemistry, Cellular & Molecular Biology and Microbiology; Chemistry; Earth & Environmental Sciences, Environmental Engineering and Materials Science; Embedded Systems, Energy, Engineering Technology and Robotics; Physics and Astronomy; and Engineering, Materials Science, Mathematics and Animal Sciences.

The science fair will kick off with project setup beginning at 8 a.m., with students required to complete their preparations by 9:45 a.m. Judging will commence at 10 a.m. when students must be present to explain their work to the panel of judges. At this time, the director will meet with teachers in the judges' workroom.

At noon, students will be dismissed, allowing for final judging without their presence. The public is invited to view the projects at noon.

The awards program will begin at 2:30 p.m., where students must be present to receive recognition for their efforts and achievements. Following the awards ceremony, all exhibits must be removed by 3:15 p.m.