Brad Hodson appointed 19th president of SEMO

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors has announced the appointment of Dr. Brad Hodson as the 19th president of the university.

Hodson, currently the executive vice president at Missouri Southern State University, will assume his new role Tuesday, July 1. This appointment follows a comprehensive national search that began last fall, culminating in Hodson's selection as the sole finalist.

Jim Limbaugh, president of the Board of Governors, expressed confidence in Hodson's ability to lead the university.

"The Board is excited to make this announcement and strongly believes in Dr. Hodson’s ability to lead SEMO," Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh emphasized the board's criteria for the next president, which included a strong presence in Jefferson City, a focus on enrollment, experience in philanthropy and fundraising, financial acumen and the ability to build relationships. Hodson's extensive experience in higher education and his track record in these areas made him an ideal candidate.

Hodson's career in higher education spans 30 years, with significant achievements at Missouri Southern State University. He led the admissions team to record enrollment numbers and was instrumental in securing a $2 million increase in core funding for the university. His efforts in fundraising resulted in a more than 1,500% increase in annual gift revenue over eight years. Prior to his tenure at Missouri Southern, Hodson served as vice president for advancement at Pittsburg State University, where he led a successful $120 million fundraising campaign.