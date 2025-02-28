Despite overall decline, SEMO sees growth in 'key enrollment areas'

Undergraduate categories that saw improved enrollment numbers this spring include an 11% increase in new transfer student enrollment, a 4% increase in online degree programs, a 3% increase in early college programs and a 35% growth in the intensive English program.

SEMO’s Master of Business Administration enrollment increased by 45% this spring and domestic graduate student enrollment grew by 18%, which, according to the university, helped offset a 4.6% decline in graduate enrollment impacted by a 24% decrease in international graduate students.

Applications are being accepted for the fall 2025 semester. Prospective students may apply at www.semo.edu/apply. SEMO recommended that students file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to “maximize financial aid opportunities.”