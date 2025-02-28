Despite overall decline, SEMO sees growth in 'key enrollment areas'

Southeast Missouri State University saw its spring enrollment decline by 3.4% compared to spring 2024.
Despite an overall decrease, the university distributed a news release Friday, Feb. 28, touting growth in “several key enrollment areas.” SEMO has 8,657 total students enrolled for the spring 2025 semester.
Undergraduate categories that saw improved enrollment numbers this spring include an 11% increase in new transfer student enrollment, a 4% increase in online degree programs, a 3% increase in early college programs and a 35% growth in the intensive English program.
SEMO’s Master of Business Administration enrollment increased by 45% this spring and domestic graduate student enrollment grew by 18%, which, according to the university, helped offset a 4.6% decline in graduate enrollment impacted by a 24% decrease in international graduate students.
Applications are being accepted for the fall 2025 semester. Prospective students may apply at www.semo.edu/apply. SEMO recommended that students file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to “maximize financial aid opportunities.”
