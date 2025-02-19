Debbie Below has been a consistent fixture at Southeast Missouri State University since 2002, serving in various administrative roles over the past 23 years.

Below, the university's vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success announced her retirement Jan. 29, effective Monday, June 30. Bruce Skinner, SEMO's associate vice president of Student Life, will fill in for Below in an interim role beginning Tuesday, July 1, until a long-term hire is made. The transition process will begin Saturday, March 1.

As vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success, Below oversees departments that support new student recruitment, student life and several auxiliary services, including Academic Advising, Admissions, Institutional Research, International Education and Services, Intensive English Program, Marketing and Communications, Registrar, Dean of Students, Student Financial Services and Student Life.

“I have valued Debbie’s counsel and appreciate the hours and effort she has put into helping us succeed,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release announcing Below's retirement Jan. 29. “I think of Debbie not only as a professional colleague but as a trusted friend. I have not met before anybody with a sense of institutional commitment and work ethic as profound and strong as Debbie’s. SEMO is losing an irreplaceable individual."

A Washington native and 1986 graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School, Below said departing SEMO is "bittersweet". She cited "personal reasons" for leaving the university, including the upcoming birth of her first grandchild.

"I love the university and I love what I do for a living," Below said. "I don't want to say, 'I don't feel like I've ever worked a day in my life,' because I think that everyone works very hard in this industry, but I've enjoyed it tremendously."

Below has more than 30 years of experience working in higher education, including two stints at SEMO — 1990 to 1994 and 2002 to present — and a seven-year tenure as director of Admissions and Financial Aid at Jefferson College from 1994 to 2001. She attended SEMO for her undergraduate studies and began studying journalism before shifting her focus to public relations. After earning a Bachelor of Science in mass communication from SEMO in 1990, Below immediately began working for the university's Department of Admissions.

"As I was finishing my undergraduate degree and May was approaching, the university hired a new president, Dr. Kala Stroup. As she came in, she knew that we were going through a challenging time in higher education. Enrollments were declining nationwide at that time," Below said. "She wanted a larger admissions team, so she asked to have four additional admission counselors added, and that just created this opportunity.

"I was one of those four that were hired, which was very exciting, to join this new team. The university decided to join new student relations — the office I met with when I came in as a high school student — with the Office of Admissions to create a more modern admissions experience for prospective students. I got to be a part of that team. We got our first computers, we moved our office from over on Pacific Street into Academic Hall and started that new admissions office."

While working at SEMO in the early 1990s, Below saw a potential future in higher education administration and began pursuing a graduate degree. She received a master's in public administration in 1994.