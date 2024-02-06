Dean of the Harrison College of Business and Computing dies

Alberto Dávila, dean of Southeast Missouri State University's Harrison College of Business and Computing, died just before the 2025 spring semester.

Dávila began his time at SEMO in 2018, where, under his supervision at Harrison College of Business and Computing, 98% of graduates obtained employment or extended their education six months after graduation.

Before working at SEMO, Dávila was dean of graduate studies, research and administration at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for three years and chairman of the Department of Economics and Finance at University of Texas-Pan American for 19 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.