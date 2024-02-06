All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationJanuary 22, 2025

Dean of the Harrison College of Business and Computing dies

Alberto Dávila, dean of Southeast Missouri State University's Harrison College of Business and Computing, has died. Known for his impactful leadership, Dávila significantly boosted graduate employment rates and was a respected figure in economics.

Lily Niebrugge ~ Southeast Arrow
Alberto Dávila
Alberto Dávila

Alberto Dávila, dean of Southeast Missouri State University's Harrison College of Business and Computing, died just before the 2025 spring semester.

Dávila began his time at SEMO in 2018, where, under his supervision at Harrison College of Business and Computing, 98% of graduates obtained employment or extended their education six months after graduation.

Before working at SEMO, Dávila was dean of graduate studies, research and administration at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for three years and chairman of the Department of Economics and Finance at University of Texas-Pan American for 19 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Additionally, Dávila co-founded American Society for Hispanic Economists (ASHE), where he served as president, secretary and treasurer. In 2021, he was awarded the ASHE Service Award for his contributions to the organization.

According to a profile from American Economics Association's Committee on the Status of Minority Groups in the Economics Profession, Dávila was a “social scientist at heart”, and he was drawn into economics because he wanted to fully understand “why people do what they do”.

The organization stated that as a child growing up in Texas and Mexico, Dávila was always around economics, he also found that everyone around him with a high-paying job had an economics degree.

In an email informing students of Dávila’s death, SEMO president Carlos Vargas wrote that Dávila was a valuable member of the SEMO community and a very respectable economist.

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Advertisement
Related
EducationJan. 18
Jackson R-2 Foundation's Red and Black Affair embraces the s...
EducationJan. 17
Soft skills workshops empower students at Cape Central High ...
SEMOJan. 15
Photo Gallery: River Campus' production of Hansel and Gretel
EducationJan. 15
Exclusive auction items, live music set stage for Notre Dame...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson school board approves $16 million treasury note investment for higher returns
EducationJan. 13
Jackson school board approves $16 million treasury note investment for higher returns
SEMO remains on pace to announce new president by spring
EducationJan. 13
SEMO remains on pace to announce new president by spring
Cape Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party highlights community support for education
EducationJan. 10
Cape Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party highlights community support for education
Cape Central High School offers FAFSA assistance to seniors and families
EducationJan. 10
Cape Central High School offers FAFSA assistance to seniors and families
25 new officers graduate from SEMO Law Enforcement Academy
EducationJan. 7
25 new officers graduate from SEMO Law Enforcement Academy
SEMO to offer workshops to help navigate college funding
EducationJan. 6
SEMO to offer workshops to help navigate college funding
Submitted: Fruit of the Spirit: Patience
EducationJan. 3
Submitted: Fruit of the Spirit: Patience
2024 year-end review: Leadership changes, security upgrades and new facilities highlight year in education
EducationDec. 27, 2024
2024 year-end review: Leadership changes, security upgrades and new facilities highlight year in education
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy