EducationFebruary 11, 2025

Connect with top employers at SEMO's annual career expo

Southeast Missouri State University hosts its Spring Career Expo on Wednesday, Feb. 26, connecting students and alumni with top employers. This key event offers networking and career opportunities for future workforce talent.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Southeast Missouri State University will host its Spring Career Expo on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Southeast Missouri State University will host its Spring Career Expo on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Southeast Missouri State University's Spring Career Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Show Me Center. This event aims to connect current students and alumni with leading employers, offering a platform for both parties to explore potential career opportunities and partnerships.

The Spring Career Expo is a key annual event for SEMO. It serves as a conduit for students eager to launch their careers and businesses looking to recruit fresh talent. Dan Presson, SEMO's assistant vice president for economic and workforce development, emphasized the importance of the expo for students and employers alike.

"The Spring Career Expo is always a highlight for both employers and students. We are proud to connect with businesses who value the talent and work ethic SEMO students provide," he said.

Employers are encouraged to reserve their booths promptly, as spaces fill up quickly. The expo provides a unique opportunity for businesses to engage with the region's best and brightest, showcasing their brand to potential future employees.

The expo is more than just a networking event for students. It's a chance to make a lasting impression on industry leaders. Participants are encouraged to come prepared, dressed professionally, with resumes in hand. The event challenges students to stand out and make their mark in the competitive job market.

The Spring Career Expo is part of SEMO's broader efforts to support student career development and regional economic growth.

For more information or to secure a booth, interested parties can contact Amy Aldridge at (573) 651-2190 or via email at aaldridge@semo.edu.

