Connect with top employers at SEMO's annual career expo

Southeast Missouri State University's Spring Career Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Show Me Center. This event aims to connect current students and alumni with leading employers, offering a platform for both parties to explore potential career opportunities and partnerships.

The Spring Career Expo is a key annual event for SEMO. It serves as a conduit for students eager to launch their careers and businesses looking to recruit fresh talent. Dan Presson, SEMO's assistant vice president for economic and workforce development, emphasized the importance of the expo for students and employers alike.

"The Spring Career Expo is always a highlight for both employers and students. We are proud to connect with businesses who value the talent and work ethic SEMO students provide," he said.

Employers are encouraged to reserve their booths promptly, as spaces fill up quickly. The expo provides a unique opportunity for businesses to engage with the region's best and brightest, showcasing their brand to potential future employees.