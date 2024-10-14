Charles Stamp Jr., a 1971 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, gifted the university $1 million to support the construction of its new cyber command center.

The command center, which will officially be named the Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center, will provide students with “immersive, real-world training experiences” through SEMO’s collaboration with IBM.

“I feel strongly about helping this program mature and helping it as it grows and expands. I’m excited about that,” Stamp said in a news release from the university. “The opportunity to work with students and build upon a more significant learning experience for them is something I’m thrilled to be a part of and participate in.”

Stamp graduated from SEMO with a bachelor’s degree in political science and then received a law degree from the University of Missouri. His career began in Sikeston where he worked as an attorney before becoming president of Meyer Agri-Products in 1981.

Eighteen years later, he joined Deere and Company as president and CEO of its acquisition of InterAg Technologies. Additionally, he served as president of John Deere Special Technologies Group, president of the Agricultural Division of Global AgServices and vice president of Public Affairs Worldwide with Deere and Company in 2002.